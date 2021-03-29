Stuart Therapeutics To Present "A Novel Potential Therapeutic For Ocular Surface And Corneal Stromal Disease" At The ASCRS 2021 Annual Meeting

STUART, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. (" Stuart"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company conducting research and development of unique peptide therapeutics for ophthalmic diseases, today announced that it has been selected as a presenter at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2021 Annual Meeting, July 23 - 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bob Baratta, MD, the company's Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, will be conducting both podium and poster presentations at the event. The podium presentation is entitled, "Potential Role of Primary Collagen Reparatives in Treating Ocular Surface and Corneal Stromal Disease." The poster presentation is entitled, "A Novel Potential Therapeutic for Ocular Surface and Corneal Stromal Disease." Both presentations will describe Stuart's pre-clinical research results in both in vitro and in vivo models using Stuart's proprietary PolyCol TM ( PolyCol) technology.

PolyCol is a family of collagen mimetic polypeptides that acts as a rapid direct reparative to disease damaged extracellular matrix collagen, and is applicable where disease or trauma impacts important cells and their underlying collagen-containing structures. Based on results from Stuart's pre-clinical research, PolyCol appears to improve and accelerate the recovery and repair of the cellular structures dependent upon collagen, and to reduce inflammation.. Stuart controls the worldwide rights for the PolyCol technology platform in ophthalmology therapeutics.

About ASCRS: ASCRS empowers Anterior Segment Surgeons to improve the vision, outcomes and quality of life for their patients through innovative approaches to Education, Advocacy and Philanthropy. Since our founding in 1974, ASCRS has led anterior segment surgical advancements through our educational programs, publications and on-line resources. We are the primary source of up-to-date clinical information, published research, and regulatory information affecting anterior segment surgeons and the patients they serve.

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company conducting research and development of unique synthesized peptides as potential therapeutics for ophthalmic diseases. Stuart's first drug candidate, ST-100, is expected to enter Phase 2 clincial trials in the second quarter of 2021.

Contact: Eric Schlumpf, President & CEO, 772-678-7307, eric@stuarttherapeutics.com, http://www.stuarttherapeutics.com

