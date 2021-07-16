Stuart Grossman Appointed Liaison Counsel For Surfside Condo Collapse Litigation

MIAMI, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Stuart Z. Grossman of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has been appointed to serve as the Wrongful Death Damage Claim Liaison Counsel for the Champlain Towers South Collapse Litigation.

The building collapse devastated not only Surfside and Miami-Dade County but the nation as a whole. A number of those directly affected have filed lawsuits against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, Inc. over the injuries and losses they have suffered as a result of the unexpected Surfside condo collapse June 24. The class action lawsuit consolidates at least 27 lawsuits, placing them in either the personal injury and wrongful death track or the economic loss and property damage track.

As Wrongful Death Damage Claim Liaison Counsel, Attorney Grossman will be tasked with addressing the expected differing claims of families and survivors. His wealth of experience in wrongful death litigation has armed him with the skills and acumen needed for this position.

Attorney Grossman is a co-founder of the South Florida trial law firm of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen. He has advocated for wronged community members in the civil justice system since 1988, winning acclaim from Best Lawyers®, Super Lawyers, Lawdragon, the Florida Chapters American Board of Trial Advocates, and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, among others. Over the years, his dedicated advocacy has resulted in some of the largest jury awards in the state.

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen represents catastrophic injury victims and the surviving loved ones of those who have suffered wrongful deaths. Based in Miami, the South Florida firm accepts cases nationwide. Learn more at grossmanroth.com .

SOURCE Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen