Stryker Rounds The Bases And Brings "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" To Las Vegas Ballpark As The Last Stop Of A 10-City Tour

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stryker ends its 2021 10-city tour with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) by making its final stop at Las Vegas Ballpark. Stryker will be bringing the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth to Las Vegas Aviators' fans today and Saturday, September 11, to showcase the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™.

Stryker will have a local orthopaedic surgeon on-site to speak with individuals about joint health and treatment options. Those in attendance will learn more about Stryker during the games through videoboard commercials and promotions, including a seat upgrade for a lucky fan and a seventh-inning stretch promotion. Additionally, fans are encouraged to participate in engaging and entertaining activities in between innings with the chance to win prizes at the booth located on the concourse behind section 116.

"Stryker is excited to round out our tour and join fans at Las Vegas Ballpark for a fun and safe outdoor event," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "We have enjoyed visiting ballparks across the country this summer and educating fans on the importance of joint health."

Lastly, as part of its "Own the Walk" charitable program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors - the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma - for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

Learn How To Get Back In The Game

As the Las Vegas area manages through COVID-19, it is still important for people to learn about joint health and potential treatments to consider. In addition to the game day events, local orthopaedic surgeons will be back at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, September 18, to host an educational seminar teaching fans about joint health and the latest treatment options, including Mako SmartRobotics™ robotic-arm assisted surgery and other non-surgical options.

To register for the seminar on September 18, and learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball ® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stryker-rounds-the-bases-and-brings-smartrobotics-stadium-to-las-vegas-ballpark-as-the-last-stop-of-a-10-city-tour-301373325.html

SOURCE Stryker