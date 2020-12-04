Structured Cabling Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Solution Type, Cable Type Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structured Cabling Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Solution Type, Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structured cabling market was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025 to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2025.

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, rising trend of data center convergence, and growing investments in communication infrastructure. However, few factors such as emergence of wireless communication systems, expensive fiber optic electronics, and so on are creating hurdles for the market.The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global structured cabling market. The data centers are experiencing massive surges, highly supported by the increase in demand for e-learning, remote working, binge television watching, and other activities. Hence, it is anticipated that the structured cabling market for IT & telecommunications may witness positive growth in 2020 among all the verticals, despite all the challenges. For other verticals, although the immediate impact of COVID-19 is high owing to supply chain disruptions and decline in sales of cable products, it is likely to be minimal going forward. It is expected that by 2021, the business will come to a normal pace with smooth operations. Market for IT & telecommunications vertical to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period Globally, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers in the telecommunications sector who are demanding for high-speed internet connection due to which telecom operators are upgrading their network infrastructure. This would boost the growth of the global structured cabling market. Trends and technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are forcing the data center operators to evolve day by day. A well-planned structured cabling system can be capable of adhering to the changing needs of data centers, which these new trends are forcing. All these would drive the structured cabling market to grow. Category 6 cable type to hold largest share of structured cabling market during forecast period Category 6 cable type is currently holding the largest share in the structured cabling market. This cable is defined in TIA/EIA-568-B and provides a significant improvement in performance over category 5 and category 5e. Cat-6 cables can support speeds of up to 10 Gbps, but can only do so for up to 55 meters, which makes them relatively long Ethernet cables. APAC is expected to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period Among all regions, APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the structured cabling market during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of APAC are covered under the APAC structured cabling market analysis. The increasing number of new data centers and the growing investments in telecommunication network infrastructure have been contributing to the growth of the structured cabling market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Market: Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.2 Market: Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.3 Market: Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19) 4 Premium Insights4.1 Major Opportunities in Structured Cabling Market4.2 Market, by Solution Type4.3 Market in APAC4.4 Market, by Country4.5 Structured Cabling Market, by Vertical 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics for Market5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Devices & Systems5.2.1.2 Rising Trend of Data Center Convergence5.2.1.3 Growing Investments in Communication Infrastructure5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Poor Emc Impedance Tolerance of UTP Cabling5.2.2.2 Expensive Fiber Optic Electronics5.2.2.3 Emergence of Wireless Communication Systems5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Extensive Growth of Led Lighting System Market5.2.3.2 Transition from Analog to Ip-Based Video Surveillance Systems5.2.3.3 High Adoption of Ftth/Fttp Owing to Faster and Uninterrupted Flow of Data5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Retrofitting Older Infrastructures5.2.4.2 Creating Awareness About Quality Products5.3 Impact of COVID-195.3.1 Rise in Digital Media May Create Opportunities for Market5.3.2 Surge in Traffic in Telecommunications Sector May be Beneficial for Market; However, May Create Challenge for Service Providers 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Regulatory Standards6.3.1 Key Regulatory Organizations6.3.2 Key Regulatory Standards6.4 Ecosystem Analysis6.5 Technology Analysis6.5.1 Transition to 5G and Fttx6.5.2 Prevalently Used Power Over Ethernet6.5.3 Automated Infrastructure Management Has Become Data Center Networks Trend6.5.4 Fiber-Deep Deployments Owing to High Rate of Bandwidth Consumption6.5.5 Shift in Enterprise Spending6.6 Trends Impacting Customers' Businesses6.7 Case Study6.8 Average Selling Price Trend 7 Structured Cabling Market, by Solution Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Product7.2.1 Cables7.2.1.1 Copper Cables7.2.1.1.1 Copper Cables Are Currently Dominating Market7.2.1.2 Fiber Optic Cables7.2.1.2.1 Market for Fiber Optic Cables is Growing at Faster Rate7.2.2 Communication Outlets7.2.2.1 Communication Outlets Include Modular Connectors, Configurable or Integrated Faceplates, Jacks, Mounting Boxes, Multimedia Outlets, and Adapters & Switches7.2.3 Patch Panels & Cross Connects7.2.3.1 Patch Panels Can Provide Interconnect or Cross-Connect Patching Methods to Splice and Terminate Cables7.2.4 Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies7.2.4.1 Patch Cords May be Used to Connect Switch Ports or Servers to Structured Cabling Systems7.2.5 Racks & Cabinets7.2.5.1 Racks and Cabinets Are Used for Housing Servers and Other Electrical/Electronic Equipment7.3 Service7.3.1 Installation & Consultation7.3.1.1 Market for Installation & Consultation is Holding Largest Share in Service Market7.3.2 Managed Services7.3.2.1 Managed Services Are Another Prime Contributors to Service Market in Structured Cabling Systems7.3.3 Maintenance & Support7.3.3.1 Maintenance & Support Deals with Routine Maintenance Activities and Troubleshooting Problems7.4 Software7.4.1 Software Solutions Play Vital Role in Securing Network Infrastructure from Hackers to Avoid Illegal Data Transfer7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Solution Types 8 Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Category 5E8.2.1 Category 5E is Enhanced Version of Category 5 Cables8.3 Category 68.3.1 Category 6 Holds Largest Share of Market8.4 Category 6A8.4.1 Category 6A Supports Twice Maximum Bandwidth Than Category 68.5 Others 9 Structured Cabling Market, by Vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 It & Telecommunications9.2.1 Data Centers9.2.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Number of Data Centers is Expected to Foster Growth of Market in Coming Years9.2.2 Telecom Operators9.2.2.1 Structured Cabling is Used for Connecting to External World and Building Through Network, Connecting Server Room and Telecommunication Network9.2.3 Others9.3 Residential & Commercial9.3.1 Residential9.3.1.1 Home Automation/Smart Homes Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Residential Applications9.3.2 Commercial Enterprises9.3.2.1 Video Surveillance, Web Security, and Remote Network Monitoring Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Commercial Applications9.4 Government & Education9.4.1 Military & Defense9.4.1.1 Structured Cabling is Used for Secured and Encrypted Communication in Military & Defense Application9.4.2 Government Enterprises9.4.2.1 Digitalization Process in Government Institutes May Create Opportunities for Structured Cabling Market9.4.3 Educational Institutions9.4.3.1 Online Class Forums, Ebooks, and Video Lectures Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Educational Applications9.5 Transportation9.5.1 Technological Advancements in Intelligent Transport Systems May Drive Market for Structured Cabling9.6 Industrial9.6.1 Energy & Power9.6.1.1 Structured Cabling Systems Are Used to Establish Network Connection for Information Sharing and Communication Between Any Two Substations9.6.2 Oil & Gas9.6.2.1 Oil & Gas Sector Requires Communication Channels to Connect Remote Sites and to Control and Monitor All Kinds of Environments with Different Temperature Conditions9.6.3 Food & Beverages9.6.3.1 Waterproof Structured Cabling Products Are Used in F&B Sector9.6.4 Metals & Mining9.6.4.1 Structured Cabling Systems Enable Use of New Sensing Technologies and Ip-Based Surveillance Systems in Metals & Mining Sector to Establish Real-Time Communication9.6.5 Others9.7 Others9.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Verticals 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market in North America10.4 Europe10.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Market in Europe10.6 APAC10.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market in APAC10.8 Rest of the World (Row)10.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Market in RoW 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in Market in 201911.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 201911.3.1 Star11.3.2 Emerging Leader11.3.3 Pervasive11.3.4 Participant11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant - Product Footprint11.4.1 Company Footprint, by Solution Type11.4.2 Company Footprint, by Vertical11.4.3 Company Footprint, by Region11.4.4 Total Score11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 201911.5.1 Progressive Companies11.5.2 Responsive Companies11.5.3 Dynamic Companies11.5.4 Starting Blocks11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends11.6.1 New Product Launches11.6.2 Deals 12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Key Players12.2.1 Commscope12.2.2 Nexans S.A.12.2.3 Panduit Corp.12.2.4 Legrand12.2.5 Corning Inc.12.2.6 Belden Inc.12.2.7 R&M12.2.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.12.2.9 Schneider Electric 12.2.10 Siemon12.3 Right to Win12.4 Other Important Players12.4.1 Molex12.4.2 Leviton Manufacturing12.4.3 Afl12.4.4 Hubbell12.4.5 Electra Link, Inc.12.4.6 Teknon Corporation12.4.7 Codecom12.4.8 Black Box Network Services12.4.9 Connectix Ltd. 12.4.10 Datwyler Cables Gmbh 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations13.4 Related Reports13.5 Author Details

