Structural Health Monitoring - World Market Analysis & Forecast To 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Health Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global Structural Health Monitoring Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Structural Health Monitoring estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% over the period 2020-2027.Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $504 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGRThe Structural Health Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$916.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Rst Instruments Ltd.

Geokon Inc.

Sensuron

Acellent Technology, Inc.

Avt Reliability

Cowi A/S

Pure Technologies Ltd.

Bridge Diagnostics, Inc.

Digitexx Data Systems Inc.

Feac Engineering P.C

Geocomp Corp.

Geomotion Singapore

Sisgeo S.r.l.

YapiDestek Engineering Ltd. Co.

Total Companies Profiled: 44

