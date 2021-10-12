Strongsuit Reduces 'Invisible Work' This Holiday Season With Launch Of The Christmas Playbook

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strongsuit , the concierge service built to lighten parents' after-work loads, today announces the launch of The Strongsuit Christmas Playbook. The app will provide rolling deadlines for key elements of the holiday workload based around the specific intentions people have for their holiday. Whether it be maintaining traditions, going to tons of holiday events, making gifting a breeze, or just getting holiday cards out on time, The Christmas Playbook makes it all possible by giving users a playbook for everything from booking holiday shows to managing Santa's gift list and more. You can try The Christmas Playbook at Strongsuit.co/Christmas-playbook !

Strongsuit's aim is to help reduce the amount of 'invisible work' shouldered by working moms, and the Christmas Playbook is the latest product launched by the team. The web-based app is designed to make it easy to handle everything from holiday card photos to activities, tickets, gifts, decorations, meals, hosting, travel, and even traditions. Adding a seamless, organized workflow based on users specific intentions will help reduce the holiday friction by helping plan and execute home and family projects that usually get in the way of spending quality time with loved ones.

"We created Strongsuit with the goal of making working parents' lives easier, so they can actually enjoy quality time at home. Our concierge service provides tons of knowledge on exactly how to operationalize and organize unruly projects, and The Christmas Playbook has distilled these learnings into an accessible, easy to use app," said Lindsey Michaelides, Cofounder and CEO of Strongsuit. "The app allows users to set intentions for what they want out of their holiday and transforms them into a rolling calendar of tasks. Our hope is that it helps working parents get the most out of their holidays by removing as much stress and last minute headaches as possible!"

Handling the massive holiday burden will be a bit easier this year for working moms (or anyone else) who wants to have an intention-driven holiday. It's all about leveraging organization to help lighten the load on parents, helping them enjoy the holidays. This technology is built by moms for moms, but it can be useful to anyone who wants to get ahead of the holiday stress and be present to make memories this holiday season.

About Strongsuit Strongsuit is a concierge service built to lighten parents' after-work loads by helping with planning and executing home and family projects that can get in the way of spending quality time with loved ones. The company's team of specialists curate customized recommendations for everything from vacation rentals to kids' summer camps and helps you de-stress knowing they aren't missing any deadlines or forgetting any birthday gifts.The service is fully personalized and includes regular one-to-one syncs to ensure that recommendations are perfectly tailored. To learn more about how Strongsuit can alleviate the mental load of being a parent visit https://www.strongsuit.co/ .

Press Contact : Frank Spence 321131@email4pr.com 415-294-1157

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strongsuit-reduces-invisible-work-this-holiday-season-with-launch-of-the-christmas-playbook-301397952.html

SOURCE Strongsuit