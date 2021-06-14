StrongMind Partners With ILearn Collaborative To Provide High Quality Professional Learning To Schools And Districts

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind today announced a new partnership with iLearn Collaborative. With this collaboration, StrongMind expands its services and supports for new and existing partners, providing more high-quality professional development opportunities through a trusted organization.

StrongMind believes that preparing teachers for excellence in instruction, communication, and relationships for both hybrid and virtual learning is fundamental for schools to thrive. Given the recent challenges and shifting learning models due to COVID19, many schools and districts need additional support in providing professional learning and development for their teachers and staff. In partnership with iLearn Collaborative, StrongMind empowers educators with a comprehensive understanding of hybrid and virtual learning environments and tailors solutions to the specific goals and challenges of each school and district served.

"This is the nation's premier educator training team," says Mary Gifford, StrongMind President. "We are excited to combine efforts to reach more educators as online and hybrid options become a mainstay of the education fabric."

"This is a very exciting time for iLearn Collaborative!" says Judy Perez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iLearn Collaborative. "As our reach continues to expand, we are thrilled to begin a partnership with StrongMind. StrongMind's mission, vision, and values are very much aligned with ours which makes it an ideal partner for ILC."

With this innovative partnership, new and existing StrongMind partners will see several benefits, including increased services and support for administrators, teachers, and staff using StrongMind to provide virtual and hybrid learning solutions that are tailored to meet school or district goals and challenges. Schools seeking to recapture, re-engage, and retain students by offering flexible options can also ensure their teachers are adequately prepared through the comprehensive professional learning and development offered by StrongMind and this partnership.

You can learn more about StrongMind and their new professional development offerings at https://www.strongmind.com/professional-development/

About StrongMindStrongMind partners with schools and districts to develop forward-thinking solutions that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, a suite of edtech tools, a range of services, and clear insights, we maximize student achievement and help schools thrive. A recent recipient of multiple Digital Promise Research-Design certifications and winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind innovates into the future of education. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com .

About iLearn CollaborativeFounded in 2016, iLearn Collaborative began as a grassroots effort to start a dialogue among districts building online schools and blended learning programs. With programs built by and for educators both nationally and internationally, iLearn Collaborative delivers unique professional development and learning to schools and districts around the globe. Offerings include qualified blended educator certification, micro-credentialed courses and training for teachers, and consultative services designed to create equity in education by building the capacity of schools and districts in implementing student-centered learning. Learn more at https://www.ilearncollaborative.org/

