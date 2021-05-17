StrongMind Hybrid Courses Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist For Best Emerging Technology Solution

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind Hybrid Courses named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the category for Best Emerging Technology. CODiE Award finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

The StrongMind hybrid learning solution uniquely balances self-paced learning for 6-12 th grade students with teacher-directed activities, collaboration with other learners, and project-based learning, driving positive outcomes for all students. The solution supports schools and districts by combining the best aspects of a traditional brick-and-mortar school with digital learning.

Chief Academic Officer Yovhane Metcalfe notes that, "when we began designing hybrid curriculum, we wanted to bolster the role of the teacher regardless of whether the student was at home or in the classroom. We're grateful for the ability to support our partners with a disruption-proof solution that guides teachers and engages students unlike typical digital curriculum designed for fully virtual schools."

The judges, including educators and technology experts, commented that StrongMind Hybrid Courses are "a simple, all-in-one package that's easy to assign and manage for both teachers and students." Judges also celebrated the robust teacher resource guides and embedded project-based learning throughout the courses.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information and digital content industries. StrongMind Hybrid Courses were honored as one of 152 finalists across the 42 education technology categories.

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are an awards program for the software and information industries and are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Education Technology category winners will be announced during an online online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.

More information about StrongMind Hybrid Courses can be found at https://www.strongmind.com/hybrid/

About StrongMindStrongMind partners with schools to build innovative digital solutions and educational services that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, clear insights, and a mobile engagement engine, we maximize student achievement. A recent recipient of the Emmy® and Edtech awards, and a previous winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind provides the best digital learning experience possible. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ AwardsThe SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

