StrongMind Announces Release Of Innovative K-5 Solution For Hybrid, Virtual, And Remote Learning

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind today announces the release of a new, innovative K-5 solution designed specifically for hybrid, blended, and virtual learning models. Developed by a team of education experts passionate about fostering student success, the digital curriculum is standards-aligned, research-based, and leverages technology to create a personalized and impactful learning experience for all students.

"From the outset, we designed the StrondMind K-5 curriculum with the end-users in mind, which includes teachers."

Using backwards-design and sound teaching pedagogy, the StrongMind K-5 solution engages students with rich media multimedia, including videos, infographics, interactives, comics, and more. Opt-in scaffolds, such as text-to-speech, annotations, translation for 18 languages, closed captions, and more ensure all learners receive the support they need. Most courses include 1-2 projects, guiding students to synthesize their understanding and apply their learning to real-world applications.

For K-1 students, the StrongMind solution uses a unique carousel-style interface with short blocks of text or media to capture and maintain attention. Young learners are also supported with read-along storybooks to reinforce reading skills and fluency.

StrongMind equips teachers with robust resource guides, providing the supports needed to instruct students in hybrid, blended, or virtual learning models. Additionally, teachers can easily tailor learning by customizing discussion questions, modifying sequence control, adding content, and adjusting settings for how students progress through courses. Teachers can view snapshot reports of the whole-class, groups, or individual students with real-time data and actionable insights. They also have a comprehensive view of formative and summative assessment data, including item analysis.

As a unique added benefit, StrongMind has several resources to support parents, families, and learning coaches as students work through K-5 courses. Resources include printable materials, extension and enrichment activities, materials lists, and additional guidance for coaching and online learning.

"From the outset, we designed the StrondMind K-5 curriculum with the end-users in mind, which includes teachers but also parents and students," says Chief Academic Officer, Yovhane Metcalfe. "By working closely with parents to gather feedback and observing students as they interact with courses, we were able to create a user-driven experience that is supported by research- based best practices and aligned to state standards."

StrongMinded K-5 courses are compatible with any instructional model - virtual, hybrid, or blended - ensuring continuity of learning across grade bands or as models change. To learn more about StrongMind K-5 courses, visit https://www.strongmind.com/k5/

About StrongMindStrongMind partners with schools and districts to develop forward-thinking solutions that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, a suite of edtech tools, a range of services, and clear insights, we maximize student achievement and help schools thrive. A recent recipient of multiple Digital Promise Research-Design certifications and winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind innovates into the future of education. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com.

Contact Cody BendixCorporate Communications Director 480-490-8414 Cody.bendix@strongmind.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strongmind-announces-release-of-innovative-k-5-solution-for-hybrid-virtual-and-remote-learning-301344617.html

SOURCE StrongMind