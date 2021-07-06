Strongest Delta-8 THC Gummies Line Launched By BudPop

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles-based company, BudPop , has been making waves recently in the world of hemp products, owing to the large variety of premium hemp products they offer.

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles-based company, BudPop , has been making waves recently in the world of hemp products, owing to the large variety of premium hemp products they offer. What sets them apart from other players in the market is their continued dedication to high-quality Delta-8 THC products - all produced naturally and sustainably. Keeping in line with their reputation, they have now come forward with a brand-new line of strongest Delta-8 gummies .

Euphoria-inducing, scrumptious, and infused with the goody-two shoes sister of Delta-9 THC - Delta-8 - these gummies have enabled BudPop to knock their competition out of the park. They are famed for their use of only the finest, premium ingredients. And it is these ingredients that the company has also used in manufacturing their latest Delta-8 Gummies.

Apart from the star ingredient of the gummies, Delta-8 THC - a compound that has gained popularity in recent times due to its calming effects minus the mind-altering attributes - BudPop has gone a step further and made a product that boasts a laundry list of features users do not normally see anywhere else.

BudPop's gummies are vegan friendly, so almost anyone can enjoy these tasty treats, regardless of dietary preference. In addition, they are 100% cruelty-free, having used no animal gelatin as so many other brands often do.

The gummies are highly potent and induce a smoother, more relaxing effect than products which use Delta-9 THC. They are free from many of the side effects associated with Delta-9 while giving the user a lot of the same benefits and advantages. Hence, customers do not experience the anxiety that some Delta-9 products may bring on. In addition, many regular consumers of Delta-8 THC products report relief from chronic pain and joint aches.

Furthermore, users can rest assured that no unnecessary additives are present in the gummies. The use of third-party lab tests has become a requirement with cannabis brands, to assure that users are consuming only the best of the best.

Delta-8 products, especially gummies, are becoming insanely popular as of late, and BudPop is among the top brands in the space. But don't take our word for it. The company has a growing following of satisfied customers who sing its praises.

Those who are looking to experiment with Delta 8 edibles can give BudPop gummies a shot. The gummies can be purchased on the brand's website, where users can either do a one-time purchase or opt for a subscription plan and save 25%. BudPop's gummies are available in two sizes: 750 mg or 1500 mg. The gummies come in two different flavors which include Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream.

