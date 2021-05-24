Strongbridge Biopharma Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - SBBP

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) - Get Report to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is fair to Strongbridge shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right ("CVR") for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events.

Halper Sadeh encourages Strongbridge shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Strongbridge and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Strongbridge shareholders; (2) determine whether Xeris is underpaying for Strongbridge; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Strongbridge shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Strongbridge shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

