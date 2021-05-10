Strong Values, Goal-Based Planning, And Independence Draws Waddell & Reed Team With Nearly $200 Million In Assets To Ameriprise

Crosstown Financial Advisors, a wealth management practice managing $192 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (AMP) - Get Report from Waddell & Reed. The team, which operates two office locations in Sugar Grove, Illinois and Lisle, Illinois, includes financial advisors Christopher Forbes, CFP ®, Thomas Morrissy, CFP ®, Kathleen Morrissy, CFP ® and David Servatius. When the sale of Waddell & Reed was announced in late 2020, the advisors felt it was in the best interest of their clients to do their due diligence on a variety of firms. They were looking for a values-driven partner that would provide independence, and robust succession planning expertise - while enabling them to deliver a superior client experience grounded in goal-based financial planning. After evaluating the marketplace, they found that Ameriprise was the best fit.

"Ameriprise gave us confidence that they would not only guide us through the transition process, but they would also support our future growth," said Forbes, who has over a decade of experience in the industry. "The technology platform far exceeded our expectations. The integration of tools and capabilities makes it efficient for us to do business and seamlessly engage with clients - whether we're meeting face-to-face or screen-to-screen. It's a game changer that clients only need one login to see progress toward achieving their goals."

Thomas Morrissy, who plans to retire later this year after 30 years in the business, said about the decision to move, "I have peace of mind that my clients will be in good hands. Ameriprise has a strong reputation for serving clients with integrity. I am assured that my fellow team members - particularly my daughter, Kathleen - are surrounded by leaders and corporate office experts who are ready and able to support their personal and practice growth."

Crosstown Financial Advisors is supported locally by senior field vice president Trish Moll.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years. 1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

