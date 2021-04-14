STRONG Technical Services Launches STRONG Restart Initiative In Advance Of Summer 2021 Blockbuster Movie Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG Technical Services, Inc. (STS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in projection equipment sales, engineering and services, today announced the launch of its STRONG Restart initiative deploying 10 BrightNight Drive In packages across the U.S. Each package is equipped with the Company's Preview and Northview products, which consist of a mobile projection trailer and large 40' x 20' inflatable screen solution. STS will offer the package to select exhibitors for one weekend at no expense, to help cinemas safely bring customers back for the Summer 2021 blockbuster season.

"STRONG has been a valued partner to cinema exhibitors since 1932," said Blake Titman, Vice President and General Manager, STRONG Technical Services. "As the country reopens, there is pent up demand across America to get out of the house to view movies. Our team is launching STRONG Restart to help exhibitors reconnect and safely welcome back movie goers as we transition to an exciting Summer 2021 movie season. Through our nationwide field coverage, equipment sales and 24x7x365 support, STRONG stands ready to bring audiences back into cinema auditoriums. After all, everyone loves a good sequel."

To participate, exhibitors should visit https://strong-tech.com/strongrestart/ for an overview of the initiative and promote a STRONG Restart weekend on social media for their business. The STRONG Restart program is available to any current U.S. exhibitor operating in the continental 48 states.

Those wishing to obtain more information regarding the full range of products and services offered by STS are invited to contact management directly, either by phone at (800) 722-4445 or by email at sales@strong-tech.com.

About STRONG Technical Services

STRONG Technical Services, Inc. ( www.strong-tech.com), a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is an equipment sales, engineering, and service provider located in Omaha, NE. The company, with its nationwide service and engineering team, designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for a broad range of applications including audio, projection, and signage applications with comprehensive managed service offerings to ensure solution uptime and availability.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. ( www.ballantynestrong.com) is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, the Company holds a 30% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) which has recently completed an investment in a sawmill and related assets and a 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) which is a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

STRONG Technical Services ContactBlake TitmanSTRONG Technical Services, Inc.Vice President - General Manager(800) 722-4445 blake.titman@strong-tech.com

Ballantyne Strong ContactMark RobersonBallantyne Strong, Inc.Chief Executive Officer(704) 994-8279 IR@btn-inc.com

Investor Relations ContactJohn Nesbett/Jennifer BelodeauIMS Investor Relations(203) 972-9200 jnesbett@institutionalms.com