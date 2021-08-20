Strong Latino Representation In California Gubernatorial Appointments To Higher Education Governing Boards

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced ten new appointees to the governing boards of California's three public higher education segments. Seven of these appointees are Latino—a strong statement in recognition of the state's diverse student population and the importance and power of Latino leadership for higher education and socioeconomic mobility.

One of the appointees, Julia Lopez, previously served as president & CEO of College Futures Foundation until 2017. She joins the California State University Board of Trustees.

Said Monica Lozano, president & CEO of College Futures, "I congratulate Julia Lopez on her well-deserved appointment. Her intellect, strategic thinking, focus on practical solutions, and dedication to students will be invaluable in this role. I look forward to working with her and the other appointees and seeing the impact of their leadership at the CSU, the UC, and the community colleges. This is a historic moment that will doubtless change the focus of these vital leadership bodies. I am glad to see this administration's continued commitment to excellence in appointing leaders of color."

A college degree sets graduates up for a lifetime of benefits that will extend to future generations and throughout their communities—especially for low-income families and communities of color, the majority of California's population. At their best, our systems of higher education drive economic mobility, close equity gaps, and prepare talented workers and leaders for the jobs of tomorrow, fueling a robust and inclusive economy.

"If we want to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all Californians and bridge our societal divides, institutions of higher education must embrace and fully serve the rich diversity of today's students," Lozano continued. "That means strong and thoughtful leadership within higher education that is committed to the mindset of continuous improvement in support of student success. It also means leadership throughout our education system thats reflect the racial and socioeconomic diversity of the student bodies they serve."

At College Futures Foundation, we believe there is nothing more transformative for individuals, our economy, and our society than educational opportunity, and that the pathway to a college degree should be clear and open to the diverse students of California. We work to ensure that more students who reflect California's diversity complete a B.A. and access the opportunity for a better life.

Established in 2005, College Futures Foundation uses a wide variety of human and financial resources and tools—including nearly $20 million in grants annually—to work toward our mission. We partner with organizations and leaders across the state to catalyze systemic change, increase college degree completion, and close equity gaps so that the vision of a seamless, student-centered educational path to opportunity becomes a reality—one that's available to every student, regardless of zip code, skin color, or income. Learn more at www.collegefutures.org.

