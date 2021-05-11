StrikeForce Technologies Subsidiary Cybersecurity Risk Solutions Expands Into Insurance And Risk Management Marketplace

EDISON, N.J., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy & data protection solutions for business and home users, announced today that its subsidiary Cybersecurity Risk Solutions, LLC, (CRS) has secured a partnership with James A. Connors Associates, Inc., (JACA) a leading independent insurance and risk management broker. The partnership enables JACA and CRS to grow and strengthen their cyber offerings in the insurance marketplace.

"Today is another important milestone in StrikeForce's evolution and growth, as this deal continues to improve our ability to deliver innovative and comprehensive cyber solutions," said Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. "As previously reported, our recent acquisition of CRS enhanced our broader portfolio of offerings, capabilities and new revenue opportunities. With similar offerings like JACA's new cyber program to likely thousands of personal and commercial lines clients. We anticipate strong revenues from opportunities like this."

Managing cyber threats has proven quite difficult and as a result business, especially SMBs are devoting more resources into people, processes and technology to combat this challenge. According to a recent Insurance Business America article, companies of all sizes would benefit from a layered and dynamic approach to cyber risk management.

"We are excited to partner with CRS," said James P. Stanek, CIC, Chief Operating Officer and spokesperson for James A. Connors Associates, Inc. "We believe CRS's best-in-class cyber risk solutions, will add significant value to our cyber protection and risk mitigation line of products for our personal lines and small business clients, as well as expand our distribution to other insurance industry channels."

Will Lynch, Founder of Cybersecurity Risk Solutions (CRS) and current Director of Channel Development for SFT said, "By integrating our innovative risk mitigation tools, with comprehensive pre-breach cyber services and the Blue Marble cyber portal, both provided by our partner Global Institutional Solutions, LLC to the insurance marketplace, we are well positioned to help insurance carriers, agencies and brokers reduce cyber exposure, improve loss ratios, grow top-line revenue and increase profitability."

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It's next-gen solutions include multi-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication, keystroke encryption, mobile security, secure video conferencing & desktop privacy protection. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

About Cybersecurity Risk Solutions, LLC Cybersecurity Risk Solutions is a firm offering cyber, privacy & data protection solutions, along with GIS' Comprehensive Cyber Risk Mitigation Services & Blue Marble cyber portal, Website and Web Application Security, and a breach defense platform for SMBs. For more information, go to https://SecureCyberID.com .

About James A. Connors Associates, Inc. James A. Connors Associates, Inc., a leading independent insurance and risk management broker in Morristown, NJ has served personal and commercial lines insurance clients since 1925. For more information, go to James A. Connors Associates, Inc.

About Global Institutional Solutions, LLC Global Institutional Solutions, LLC, a leading world-wide provider of pre-cyber event risk mitigation services and solutions, takes a holistic approach to comprehensive cyber remediation and management services, and its comprehensive Blue Marble cyber portal. For more information, go to Gisandco.com.

