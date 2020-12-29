StrikeForce Technologies Reduces Convertible Debt & Files A Post-Qualification Offering Circular

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), is pleased to announce that it has eliminated just under 90% of its convertible debt, with the possibility, although there are no guarantees, of additional debt being reduced. StrikeForce also filed a Post Qualification Offering Circular pursuant to Regulation A, a new higher offering price. The Post Qualification Offering Circular is subject to SEC review and qualification. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.

Our CEO, Mark Kay said, "the debt we just took care of from our books, is for this year and next year and while we cannot provide absolute assurances, we don't anticipate undertaking any additional debt for the foreseeable future. This allows us to concentrate on marketing and selling our secure SafeVchat™ video conferencing, mostly through our resellers along with PrivacyLoK™. We still are marketing and selling ProtectID®, GuardedID® and MobileTrust®, with ProtectID being key to SafeVchat."

StrikeForce initially filed the Regulation A Tier II Offering Circular in July at a price of $.0022 and for just over 1 Billion shares. Mark Kay, CEO commented, "we are now repricing the Post Qualification Regulation A Offering Circular, subject to SEC review and qualification, with just under a 2000% increase in price to $0.04. At this price StrikeForce will offer, subject to SEC review and qualification, just over 38 million shares. We have accepted just under $1,000,000 Million Dollars in subscriptions for just over 426 million shares pursuant to the offering thus far, leaving us $1,315,000 to realize from the original anticipated proceeds of $2,315,000, the anticipated proceeds of the original Regulation A Offering Circular with fees included. With the amount already taken in, we hired a new Public Relations Company and a consulting company geared towards SafeVchat™."

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell StrikeForce securities, no securities can be subscribed from the Post Qualification Offering Circular until it is qualified, nor should the Post Qualification Offering Circular be relied upon for any investment decision prior to qualification. No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this press release or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. No offer by a potential investor to buy our securities can be accepted and, if made, any such offer can be withdrawn before qualification of this offering by the SEC. A potential investor's indication of interest does not create a commitment to purchase the securities we are offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met after the offering qualification date.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, , and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.​Mark L. Kay, CEO(732) 661-9641 marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.George Waller(732) 661-9641 gwaller@strikeforcetech.com