StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. Returns 5,500,000 Common Shares Back To Treasury

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), is pleased to announce the final transaction numbers for the completed 3a10 with Continuation Capital are as follows:

Total debt and payables retired $197,737.81

Total shares reserved for transaction 2,750,000,000 pre-split

Total shares issued for transaction 36,058,143

Total Shares returned to treasury 5,500,000

"With the completion of the 3a10 with Continuation Capital, management paid off past due individual and professional service invoices. The Company will no longer use section 3A10 going forward." Mark Kay CEO Strikeforce Technologies, Inc. stated, "As we move forward with a dramatically improved balance sheet, and the elimination of some of the dilutive toxic debt, the Company is in a much stronger financial position to obtain growth capital with less dilutive measures. With that in mind the Company is in the process of a 1-A offering filed with the SEC, which provides the Company with less dilutive fixed priced share offerings."

"Looking back at the condition of the Company's balance sheet and the prospects for limited funding, Continuation Capital, Inc. and Section 3A10 enabled the Company to reduce its liabilities throughout the process." Mr. Kay continued, "The Company was able to file a Regulation A Tier II (1-A Offering) with the SEC to provide the future funding for the Company's growth with a fixed price instrument. In addition, the Company is exploring other less dilutive financing alternatives to help preserve our shareholders value."

About StrikeForceTechnologies , Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, , and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

