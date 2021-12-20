Stride Announces Schedule Of Investor Conferences For First Quarter Calendar Year 2022

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation's leading technology-based education companies, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in the first quarter of calendar year 2022.

Needham's 23 rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022

William Blair's 6 th Annual Tech Innovators Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Any materials for the above conferences will be posted to the Stride Investor Website. The company has also posted an updated investor presentation on the Events and Presentation section of our Investor Website, available here.

