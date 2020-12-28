Stretch Zone Names Tony Zaccario As Company CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone - the company that introduced practitioner-assisted stretching to the public and launched a new vertical in the health and fitness industry - today announced that Tony Zaccario has been named President and CEO of Stretch Zone. Company founder Jorden Gold will remain involved as Executive Chairman.

After the dramatic impact stretching had for his grandfather's mobility and lifestyle, Gold created Stretch Zone to make the health benefits of stretching available to all. Stretch Zone features a unique, practitioner-assisted stretching process that utilizes a patented strapping system to position, stabilize and isolate muscles to allow for the best possible results.

"For 15 years, our company has been driven by a passion for helping people in all walks of life feel better and live life to the fullest," said Gold. "Over the past several months, Tony played a critical role in guiding Stretch Zone through a challenging time amidst the pandemic. Despite such unusual conditions, the company's overall performance is now better than ever, exceeding projections and surpassing internal expectations. We have an incredible group of people in place to lead our team. The Stretch Zone family is working together to continue to broaden our impact and improve the lives of those we serve. This is a tremendously exciting time for our business."

Serving guests throughout the country, Stretch Zone practitioners lead clients through a series of dynamic, assisted stretches that increase mobility and muscle function and make daily movement more efficient. All Stretch Zone locations offer a welcoming and relaxing environment, experienced staff, and effective yet comfortable equipment that promotes guest wellness, leads to overall relaxation and increases active range of motion.

"This is a time of amazing opportunity for Stretch Zone," said Zaccario. "We are expanding our presence nationwide, and we are changing lives every day. I am honored to be at the helm, guiding our solid leadership team and outstanding group of employees. We look forward to a bright future."

Stretch Zone has more than 100 locations in 22 states, and additional franchises are available for purchase in locations across the United States.

About Stretch Zone: Stretch Zone provides guests with Flex-ability for Life®. Using proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system, Stretch Zone seeks to improve guest health and wellness through practitioner-guided stretching. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many individuals seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone facilities offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Stretch Zone has convenient locations throughout the United States. Learn more at stretchzone.com.

