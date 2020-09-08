Strengthening Its Commitment To Small Businesses, H&R Block Announces New Vice President And General Manager, Small Business

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (HRB) - Get Report today announced that Ian Hardman joined the company as vice president and general manager, small business, advancing the company's focus on growing its services for and support of small business owners. Hardman will be responsible for building cross-functional solutions that help small business owners confidently manage their business and finances.

"H&R Block serves more than 2.5 million small businesses owners each year," said Karen Orosco, senior vice president, U.S. Retail at H&R Block. "Under Ian's leadership, we look forward to developing and implementing innovative products and services to help them manage their finances year-round and strengthen their business for future growth."

In this new role, Hardman provides the leadership, strategic prioritization, and vision required to grow H&R Block's small business tax business as well as strengthen its bookkeeping and payroll services. Prior to joining H&R Block, Hardman was the chief strategy officer, SVP enterprise strategy, and business development at 1-800Flowers.com, where he was responsible for driving organic growth across more than 10 consumer brands, incubating the company's first personalized products ecommerce brand, and launching a third-party gifting marketplace.

"Ian brings great experience in sourcing acquisitions, commercializing new operating models, and driving impressive growth results across numerous direct-to-consumer and business-to-business platforms," said Orosco.

Hardman holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Howard University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

