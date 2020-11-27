Strengthening Canada's Response To Food Safety Issues

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has officially launched the Canadian Food Safety Information Network (CFSIN), a new food safety platform that will help food safety experts from across the country work together to better...

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has officially launched the Canadian Food Safety Information Network (CFSIN), a new food safety platform that will help food safety experts from across the country work together to better anticipate, detect and respond to food safety issues and foodborne illness incidents.

The newly up and running network is Canada's first hub for laboratory test data that is shared by federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) organizations, providing food safety partners across Canada access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date food safety data.

The CFSIN, led by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), provides new digital tools, such as environmental scanning, automated food safety reports and shared software for analysis. These tools will support effective and efficient management of complex and fast-moving multi-jurisdictional food safety outbreaks and emergencies in Canada.

By harnessing the power of shared data, CFSIN gives the CFIA and its partners opportunities to receive earlier warnings of food safety issues and fosters a more coordinated response effort for these events. This proactive and preventive approach will help reduce the potential impact of foodborne illnesses and diseases in Canadians.

Quotes

We are working to protect Canadians from foodborne illnesses. Through CFSIN, food safety partners across Canada are working together to safeguard Canada's food supply through greater data sharing and analysis. With our investments in innovation, CFSIN will improve our ability to respond to food safety issues.

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

Food safety is a top priority for the Ontario government. The timely sharing of data and information on foodborne illnesses is critical in preventing outbreaks in our province and across the country. We look forward to enhanced collaboration with our federal, provincial and territorial partners through this leading-edge information network to support food safety as part of our broader system to help protect the health of the public.

- The Honourable Ernie Hardeman, Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Quick facts

CFSIN is led by the CFIA and delivered in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada , Health Canada and provincial and territorial partners.

, Health Canada and provincial and territorial partners. To date, CFSIN has 15 FPT partner organizations participating in the network, with representation from 10 provinces and territories and 3 federal departments.

The vision of CFSIN was formed following the 2008 outbreak of Listeriosis that tragically claimed the lives of 22 Canadians. Following the foodborne outbreak, the Government of Canada appointed an independent investigator, who recommended the establishment of an integrated FPT network to better respond to future food safety emergencies.

