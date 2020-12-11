Strengthened Flight Crew Fatigue Regulations Coming Into Effect

OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians must rely on fit and well-rested crews and operators to safely transport them to their destination.

OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians must rely on fit and well-rested crews and operators to safely transport them to their destination. Transport Canada recognizes that fatigue must be addressed in all modes of transportation and is committed to doing all it can to protect the safety of Canadians.

On December 12, 2020, changes to the Canadian Aviation Regulations to strengthen rules addressing flight crew hours of work come into effect for large Canadian passenger and cargo operators. The changes to the Canadian Aviation Regulations include:

Prescribed flight and duty time limits that respect modern scientific research and international standards to limit the amount of time a crew member can be on the job; and Fatigue Risk Management Systems that will require operators to demonstrate that any variance to the prescribed flight and duty time limits will not adversely affect the level of flight crew fatigue or alertness.

The changes for smaller and regional air operators will come into effect on December 12, 2022.

Quick Facts

Flight duty time is the time the pilot is working and flying. It begins when the pilot starts their shift (i.e., arrives at the airport) and ends when the pilot arrives at their arrival gate.

Flight time is the time an aircraft is in motion in the air and on the ground before, during, and after a flight.

Related product

Associated link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca . Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada