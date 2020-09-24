Streem Launches Software Development Kits To Enable Customer Engagement With Powerful Enterprise AR Solutions

Streem, the award-winning and simple-to-use remote video communication platform, announced today the release of its first software development kits (SDKs). The technology allows product teams, developers and customer experience (CX) groups to easily customize and launch enterprise-grade augmented reality (AR) applications and interactive remote collaboration tools. Streem's robust SDKs will allow leading brands to now easily create a new wave of cross-platform (iOS, Android, Web) AR-driven solutions for the home.

"With the release of the Streem SDKs, leading brands now have access to powerful tools to easily and more quickly create customized AR and AI solutions that will allow them to better communicate with and support their customers," said Ryan Fink, co-founder and president of Streem, a Frontdoor (FTDR) - Get Report company. "Businesses can integrate Streem's remote collaboration and data capture features into existing apps and systems, and leverage LiDAR meshes to capture exceptionally accurate, patented, remote measurements. Our mission at Streem is to make the world's expertise more accessible, and our SDKs allow us to do this while also helping businesses simplify life for consumers."

The Streem platform is currently featured in Apple's Augmented Reality Guide for Business on Apple.com as an ideal use case for AR tools and technology in business. The piece highlights the value that AR can bring to a range of industries by enabling new customer connections, revenue growth, more efficient workflows and communication, and more. Streem's platform is being leveraged by innovative brands including Lowe's, Best Buy, Traeger, American Home Shield, CLEAResult and more to create solutions for their own teams.

With Streem, leading retailers and service professionals - from technicians and contractors to real estate agents and more - can easily integrate AR- and AI-solutions into existing tools and workflows, allowing them to engage with customers remotely and collect data that will allow them to more quickly and accurately address the customers' needs. Along with diagnosing breakdowns and making repairs remotely, Streem's capabilities enable service providers to accurately capture dimensions, serial and model numbers and other important contextual information, all through the camera and without ever stepping foot inside the home. Homeowners can easily share the information needed for the job, just by pointing their phone at the relevant area in their home.

About Streem

Streem's mission is to make the world's expertise more accessible. Using augmented reality (AR), computer vision, and machine learning, Streem makes communication between consumers and brands more efficient, more accurate, and more convenient - all while providing contextual insights to the brand. Streem provides a full multi-platform (SDK and Web) that enables remote video collaboration, offers simple AR tools to make that experience as valuable as being on-site, and automatically captures relevant project or product data to better arm experts with the information they need. Streem is part of the Frontdoor. (FTDR) - Get Report portfolio.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that's obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company Streem as well as of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company's flexible home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit http://www.frontdoorhome.com .

