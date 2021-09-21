Streann And CatapultX Partner To Disrupt Programmatic Ads

MIAMI, Sept. 21. 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streann Media, the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform, and CatapultX, creator of the On-Stream™ video monetization and contextual AI platform, joined forces to bring content providers a new way to monetize content through non-intrusive programmatic ads.

"The number one reason why people leave video platforms is irrelevant pre-roll ads. We are thrilled to join forces with CatapultX, as this partnership will bring our content providers the technology they need to take their ad monetization strategy to a whole new level!" commented Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann.

CatapultX's technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power contextually relevant and non-interruptive video ads integrated directly within video content. On-Stream maximizes the monetization potential from every video, across every channel. With CatapultX, video promotions do not interrupt the audience experience, giving advertisers AI-powered placements and unskippable formats to deliver brand messages in a privacy-safe way in the moment of highest impact and relevance.

With the technology of both companies, Eurovision is launching new breakthrough features for its new streaming platform, redefining video advertising for live events. Now Streann Media is rolling out this breakthrough innovation to clients and users around the world.

"This integration with Streann Media and our joint work to empower Eurovision Sports to launch a new owned-and-operated media property signal a revolutionary time in the future of video advertising. Our alliance will help content creators tap into new incremental revenue streams and shift millions of users away from interruptive ad experiences," said CatapultX CEO and co-founder, Zack Rosenberg.

About Streann

Streann Media is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for market-first delivery, engagement and monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards for its easy-to-use, all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com.eators and broadcasters, building brand loyalty with today's digital-first consumer is a radically different, data-driven process, compared to traditional media.

About CatapultX

Headquartered in North America, CatapultX is a global audience engagement technology company that is known for its On-Stream™ Video Monetization & Contextual AI Platform. CatapultX's pioneering platform is ending interruptive advertising as we know it by making it possible to serve ads within digital media and gaming content across every channel. Using CatapultX, advertisers can now deliver their brand messages at the moment of highest relevance and impact. Publishers can now maximize revenue potential from every video, across any channel. CatapultX is backed by Quake Capital, Plug and Play Ventures and HYPE Capital. www.catapultx.com

