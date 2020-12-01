Streamline Health® To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Performance On December 8, 2020

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) - Get Report, provider of the eValuator ™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial performance for the period that ended October 31, 2020, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, December 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13712341. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net .

