Streamland Media To Acquire Sim Post Production Business

BURBANK, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamland Media has announced that it is acquiring Sim Video International's post production business ( Sim Post). The strategic acquisition builds upon Streamland's outstanding roster of artists and expands the company's technical portfolio by increasing its unscripted and scripted content offerings in North America. The acquisition bolsters Streamland's existing presence in Los Angeles and Vancouver, and gives the company a substantial footprint in New York City to provide exceptional picture and sound finishing.

Streamland Media has announced that it is acquiring Sim Video International's post production business ( Sim Post).

"The addition of Sim Post solidifies our commitment to creating an incomparable post production community that relies upon a team of talented individuals," says Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. " Sim Post's alignment with Streamland's philosophy and culture will make this transition seamless, enabling us to amplify social responsibility efforts within the communities where we live and work."

The transaction, expected to be complete in the first half of 2021, is backed by Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital. There will be no interruption of services to Sim Post's clients during the integration, and all employees dedicated to the Sim post production business will be a part of the transition.

"The addition of Sim Post expands Streamland Media's presence in critical content creation markets while bolstering and deepening customer relationships and technical expertise," says David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital. "Streamland and Trive remain focused on providing comprehensive, forward-thinking services globally, and we are confident that Sim Post's team and technology will bring outstanding capabilities to our customers."

Founder and Managing Partner of Five Crowns Capital Jeffrey Schaffer adds, "Streamland Media's core values drive its ongoing mission of elevating and evolving what is possible in a client-focused, talent-driven post production services company. We're excited for its growth and broader capacity to connect with local creative communities on a global level."

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media operates through leading post production businesses around the globe, including Picture Shop, Finalé, The Farm, Ghost VFX, Formosa Group and Picture Head. These integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise and customized solutions in picture and sound finishing, visual effects and marketing. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK that are focused on providing a unique, regional approach to meeting customer needs.

Streamland Media Contact: ignite strategic communications office +1.818.980.3473 Sally Christgau, sally@ignite.bz, +1.415.238.2254

LINK to IMAGES: http://bit.ly/STRMLND2

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streamland-media-to-acquire-sim-post-production-business-301264371.html

SOURCE Streamland Media