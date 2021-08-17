Streaming Devices Market Revenue To Cross USD 20 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Major streaming devices market players include Amazon.com, Inc., Google LLC, Humax, Apple Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Intel Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Nokia Corporation, and Roku, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Streaming Devices Market by Resolution (720p & 1080p, 4K, 8K), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of streaming devices will cross $20 billion by 2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising trend of wireless media streaming devices that ensure high-quality audio and video.

The growing popularity of streaming devices with a resolution of 8K that ensures crisp and clear videos will accelerate the demand for these devices. 8K resolution refers to display resolution with a width of approximately 8,000 pixels (4320 x 7680). The resolution ensures enhanced and optimized viewing experience as compared to 4K. Companies are in the phase of developing advanced streaming devices that support 8K resolution.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2272

The availability of high-speed internet data plans and robust broadband connectivity, coupled with the rising consumption of digital media, provide several growth opportunities to the Asia Pacific streaming devices market. The expanding IT & telecom sector in countries, such as India, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, will support increasing internet penetration, in turn, fueling the adoption of advanced media streaming devices. OTT players are launching region-specific plans to capture a larger revenue share. The increasing penetration of OTT platforms will encourage consumers to adopt streaming devices to watch content on home theatres and TVs.

Key players operating in the streaming devices market include Amazon.com, Inc., Google LLC, Humax, Apple Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Intel Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Nokia Corporation, and Roku, Inc New product launches form a key strategy amongst companies to solidify their market position and expand solution offerings.

Request for customization of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2272

Some major findings of the streaming devices market report are:

Increasing acceptance of internet services in both developed and developing economies will foster the demand for streaming devices that enable to watch content online on TV. Growing internet penetration will encourage consumers to adopt streaming devices to watch OTT content on TVs or home theatres.

Rising consumption of Over-The-Top (OTT) content will propel the demand for streaming devices.

The movement toward cloud-based streaming solutions is impelling the demand for streaming devices. These solutions offer users to send/access private session invitations, encrypted video, and live & on-demand video hosting with low latency & 4K HDR resolution.

HDR resolution. The increasing demand for 4K resolution type streaming devices among consumers is influencing the market progression. The 4K resolution ensures high picture quality (3840x2160 pixel counts), image depth, color handling, and an immersive viewing experience.

resolution type streaming devices among consumers is influencing the market progression. The resolution ensures high picture quality (3840x2160 pixel counts), image depth, color handling, and an immersive viewing experience. Growing popularity of online retailing platforms, such as Amazon.com and Flipkart, across the globe will boost the streaming devices market value. These platforms offer a wide range of high-performance streaming media players from several leading brands, encouraging consumers to shop online rather than visiting physical stores.

The companies operating in the market focus on developing new products to sustain the growing competition in the industry. Launching innovative solutions to strengthen market position forms a key strategy amongst participants.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Streaming Devices Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.5 System integrators

3.3.6 Distributors

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.4 Architecture analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.5.2 Machine Learning (ML)

3.5.3 Deep Learning (DL)

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse the Complete Table of Contents (ToC) at

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/streaming-devices-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun HegdeCorporate Sales, USAGlobal Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images streaming-devices-market-growth.png Streaming Devices Market Growth Predicted at 10% Through 2027: GMI The availability of high-speed internet data plans and robust broadband connectivity coupled with the rising consumption of digital media provide several growth opportunities to the APAC streaming devices market.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streaming-devices-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-20-bn-by-2027-global-market-insights-inc-301356429.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.