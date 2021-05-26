Streaming Analytics Markets - Global Forecast To 2026: Fraud Detection, Marketing & Sales, Risk, Predictive Assets, Network Management & Optimization, Location Intelligence, Supply Chain

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, End-use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, End-use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Streaming Analytics Market is assumed to grow at the rate of 25.3% CAGR during 2020-2026.

Stream analytics can be elucidated as a potential to monitor, manage, and evaluate the statistical analytics while moving into the stream of data.

The rise in technology also increased the need for an external source, while the prevailing databases are growing to integrate applications with the managed data.

The major aspect that is impelling the market growth is the requirement of finding advanced solutions to make real-time decisions on business events is driving the large enterprises and SMEs to employ streaming analytics.

There is a growth in the deployment of the internet of things among several verticals, which results in an increase in the demand for data streaming solutions. In addition to this, there are also few factors that are restricting the streaming analytics market growth, such as the dearth of data security and privacy.

In terms of components, the software segment is expected to dominate the streaming analytics market. As software enables organizations to maintain better relations with the customers in terms of identifying their preferences, knowing their experience, and retaining customers, which increases the demand for the software segment in this market.

The cloud-based deployment is expected to record the maximum share in the streaming analytics market. This maximum share is attributed to the benefits such as convenience to organizations, minimum maintenance, high operational flexibility, and low operational human resources required. Moreover, cloud-based streaming analytics offers users with low-latency of data exchangeability.The increasing adoption of streaming analytics in supply chain management is majorly impacting the growth of the market in the application segment. This is largely because of the benefits, including enabling it to enhance its response to uncertain demands and minimize the supply chain management issues. Further, streaming analytics also offers cost-saving to the structure of supply chains.Streaming analytics is playing a crucial role in the information and technology, and telecommunication industry. The increasing preference for customer-centered service and personalized products by information and technology and telecommunication sector is boosting the demand for this market. Furthermore, IT and telecommunication are majorly adopting streaming analytics in order to analyze the huge amount of operational data for better customer engagement.In the streaming analytics market, North America is contributing the major share in the market growth. The significant focus by the regional organizations on customer-centered service and in increasing deployment of digital business strategies are the key factors supporting the largest market share in this region.Globally, increasing developments in the latest technologies, which include artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and big data, are providing new possibilities for the examination of information retrieved from streaming data, driving the opportunities for the global streaming analytics market. Apart from that, the fewer returns on the investments are restricting market growth. Competitive Landscape

Competitor Comparison Analysis

Market Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

Product Launches and execution

Vendor Profiles

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

SAP

Software AG

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software

Impetus

Striim

WSO2

Companies to Watch

INETCO

SQLStream

Axonize

EsperTech

Cloudera

Google

HPE

AWS

Intel

VMware

Mphasis

Altai

Adobe

Teradata

Vitria Technology

Scope of the Report Component Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

On-premise

Cloud-based

Application Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

Fraud Detection

Marketing & Sales

Risk Management

Predictive Asset Management

Network Management & Optimization

Location Intelligence

Supply Chain Management

Others

End-Use Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary2. Industry Outlook3. Market Snapshot4. Market Overview5. Component: Market Size & Analysis6. Deployment Mode: Market Size & Analysis7. Application: Market Size & Analysis8. End Use: Market Size & Analysis9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis10. Competitive Landscape11. Vendor Profiles12. Companies to Watch13. Analyst Opinion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wez9vz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streaming-analytics-markets---global-forecast-to-2026-fraud-detection-marketing--sales-risk-predictive-assets-network-management--optimization-location-intelligence-supply-chain-301300176.html

SOURCE Research and Markets