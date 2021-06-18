Streaming Analytics Market To Grow By USD 15.21 Billion|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The streaming analytics market is expected to grow by USD 15.21 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the streaming analytics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Streaming Analytics Market Participants:

Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. provides a real-time stream of unprocessed hit-level data in Adobe Analytics. It also includes real-time data from Adobe Experience Cloud products.

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. offers analytics stream solutions from subsidiaries of the company, Google Cloud allows its users to ingest, process, and analyze event streams in real-time.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc. offers real-time data visualization and stream processing platform Called Altair Knowledge Works that provides tools optimized for real-time streams and time-series data.

Streaming Analytics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The streaming analytics market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The streaming analytics market is driven by the increasing adoption of IoT-based devices. In addition, the need to improve business efficiency is expected to trigger the streaming analytics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

