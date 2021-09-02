Stravito Raises €12.4million In Series A Funding

Endeit Capital Leads the Investment with Existing Investors HenQ, Inventure and Creades for the Stockholm-Based Knowledge Management Scale-up

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stravito , the Stockholm-based knowledge management solution democratizing access to market research and insights, today announced a €12.4million ( $14.6million USD) series A funding round. Endeit Capital led the round with additional investment from existing investors HenQ, Inventure and Creades.

To date, Stravito has raised €20.1million ( $23.7million USD).

"It has never been more important for the world's largest enterprises to understand and react to their customer's changing behaviours using centralized, vetted company insights," said Thor Olof Philogène, CEO and co-founder at Stravito. "Stravito's technology and platform makes it fast and easy for companies to use research to make better decisions."

Global organizations such as Danone, Electrolux and Comcast use Stravito's intuitive, highly automated cloud service to centralize internal and external data sources, organize research and data, and quickly generate the findings that organizations need to power growth.

Stravito will use the additional capital to accelerate product development and to expand globally, with a particular focus on the US market.

Jelle-Jan Bruinsma, Partner at Endeit Capital, comments, "Endeit Capital is always looking for the next generation of international software scale-ups, and Stravito stood out in the Nordics through its impressive work to raise the bar in the multibillion dollar market research and data industry. The company has developed a world-class platform that enables employees to leverage research and insights to make better business decisions. We're excited to partner with Stravito and build on their early successes, fueling global expansion, new hires and product development."

Endeit Capital's investment in Stravito is part of the firm's strategy to boost scale-ups in what the firm sees as the globe's most promising regions and follows the €250million ( $295million USD) fund it closed in April.

Stravito appointed Elaine Rodrigo, Chief Insights & Analytics Officer at Reckitt Benckiser, to its board of directors. Elaine is an established industry thought leader with 20 years experience working with research and insights at global consumer goods companies.

"We've spent the past four years combining search, machine learning and great design to deliver a fantastic user experience," said Thor. "Now, we are pleased to welcome Jelle-Jan and Elaine to the Stravito board. I'm confident their expertise will help us as we continue to pursue our goal of simplifying knowledge discovery."

Founded in 2017 by market research veterans and former iZettle (now Zettle by PayPal) employees, Stravito counts among its customers world-leading enterprises such as Carlsberg, Edwards Lifesciences and Pepsi Lipton.

For more information visit www.stravito.com .

About StravitoStravito is a knowledge management solution that democratizes access to market research and insights, making it fast and easy to use research to make better decisions.

Teams such as consumer insights, use Stravito's intuitive, highly automated cloud service to centralize internal and external data sources, organize research and data, and quickly generate the findings that organizations need to power growth.

Stravito was founded in Sweden in 2017 by a team of entrepreneurs with decades of technology and research industry experience. Today it is represented in Boston as well as several European countries.

About Endeit CapitalFrom the home markets of the Netherlands and Germany, Endeit Capital specializes in investing in tech scale-ups that have outgrown the start-up phase. Endeit supports these companies with capital and management guidance to reach maturity. In doing so, Endeit's partners draw on their broad experience in expanding and internationalizing operations through buy & build, as the founders have successfully done at Endemol. Responsible investing is paramount here: no financial engineering in the portfolio companies, and a lot of attention to the social aspects of managing a business.

Endeit is a co-signer of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.

Endeit has over the years raised a total of half a billion euro in investment capital and currently has 12 companies in 7 countries in its portfolio.

Current and previous Dutch portfolio companies include Bux, 3D Hubs, Roamler, Albelli, MetrixLab, Unamic and Eyeworks. Gastrofix, Comtravo, Contorion, Chronext, Tourradar and Smartclip are investments of Endeit in the DACH region. In the UK and Nordics the company invested in Blis, Unruly and Leadfeeder.

