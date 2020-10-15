Stratus To Be Preferred EEG Provider For NeuroX Online Neurology Healthcare System

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroX, an online Neurology and Psychology clinic, and Stratus, the leader in home EEG testing, today announced that Stratus will partner with NeuroX to provide in-home video electroencephalogram (EEG) diagnostics to patients.

NeuroX is a project of American TelePhysicians, a global, physician-led telemedicine company that is transforming the healthcare industry with innovative telemedicine platforms. NeuroX is American TelePhysicians' acclaimed online specialty care system, providing complete Neurology and Psychology care with online consultations for both outpatient and inpatient facilities using telemedicine EMR technology. The NeuroX portal also facilitates the scheduling of diagnostics, including EEG.

Dr. Umar Farooq, NeuroX's Medical Director, notes, "We are committed to providing quality, on-going Neuro-Psych care to patients in their homes. With remote patient monitoring, it is possible to conduct in-home EEG diagnostics to evaluate seizure-like spells. In-home diagnostic results are comparable to the services provided in a hospital. We can monitor brain waves while the patient is at home doing daily activities. Not only is this more convenient and less stressful for the patient but is much less costly than a hospital stay. Stratus is a leader in video EEG technology and, together, we can bring neuro-diagnostics to patients in any community."

"Stratus is proud to be the preferred EEG provider for NeuroX," said Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus. "The fundamental goals of each of our organizations are well aligned. We both believe that patients should have access to high-quality healthcare no matter where they live, including rural communities. We believe that working together with NeuroX we can not only expand patients' access to ambulatory video EEG services but do so in a more convenient fashion. Ultimately, this leads to patients getting a more accurate and timely diagnosis, as well as the specialized care that they require to lead a better life."

Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Founder and CEO of American TelePhysicians agrees, "Today marks another great day for our continued mission of improving access to healthcare and, with Stratus, we look forward to bringing another quality healthcare service to patients' doorsteps."

NeuroX and Stratus are rolling out the service initially in Florida markets with plans to expand soon.

About Stratus™

Stratus is the nation's leading provider of ambulatory in-home video EEG and has served more than 60,000 patients across the U.S. The company offers technology, services, and proprietary software solutions to help neurologists accurately and quickly diagnose their patients with epilepsy and other seizure-like disorders. Stratus also provides mobile cardiac telemetry to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. Additionally, the company's R&D division holds the world's largest database of de-identified EEG recordings and is applying machine learning to improve the overall quality and efficiency of EEG testing. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.

About NeuroX

NeuroX is an online telemedicine clinic offering affordable, convenient, and secure access to Neurologists, Psychologists, Psychiatrists and corresponding sub-specialties. NeuroX providers are skilled at conducting online consultations with patients and with providers seeking a second opinion on complex cases. Designed by physicians, the NeuroX clinic is powered by a 360º telemedicine EMR that enables consistent, seamless, streamlined care delivery. NeuroX is a project of American TelePhysicians. To learn more, visit www.neurox.us and www.americantelephysicians.com.

About American TelePhysicians

American TelePhysicians is a Jacksonville-based digital healthcare company founded in 2017 by a team of physicians and IT professionals under the leadership of Waqas Ahmed, MD FACP. With operations in the US, Asia, and Australia, our vision is to transform the global healthcare industry by creating awareness of healthcare options and to make healthcare affordable and accessible to patients everywhere. American TelePhysicians is doing this through its various projects, including SmartClinix, CURA4U, SHIFA4U, and, most recently, NeuroX.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratus-to-be-preferred-eeg-provider-for-neurox-online-neurology-healthcare-system-301153724.html

SOURCE Stratus