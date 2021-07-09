Stratos Wealth Holdings Names Robert J. Samson Managing Partner, Business Development

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos), a family of wealth management firms on a mission to support the development of growth-minded financial advisors across the country, today announced it appointed Robert J. Samson its new Managing Director, Business Development for the Midwest. In this role he will be responsible for recruitment of individual advisors and full teams to Stratos across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and beyond. He will report to Charles Shapiro and be based in Chicago.

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos Wealth Holdings, said, "Rob is a respected member of our industry and the broader community, and we are incredibly excited to have him join the Stratos team. His dedication to building relationships over time, with a keen eye to the potential of future team members, makes him the perfect fit to support our continued expansion throughout the Midwest."

Mr. Samson joins Stratos after 26 years with Wells Fargo Advisors, where he most recently served as the Regional President for the Midwest. A graduate of Michigan State University with honors and Chicago Kent College of Law with high honors, he was a trial lawyer before joining the financial services industry. Mr. Samson also actively supports several community-based, religious and non-profit organizations in the greater Chicago area.

Mr. Samson, said, "I'm thrilled for this opportunity to join such a strong and growth-minded enterprise as Stratos Wealth Holdings. Jeff and the entire team are laser-focused on supporting the successful and strategic growth of advisors, regardless of their business models and approach to client service and success. As we continue to see significant evolution in our space, this flexibility will be a major asset for advisors looking to take their practices to the next level."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 300 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $9.00 billion in advisory assets, and services through LPL Financial, over $7.56 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $16.56 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1.93 billion in advisory assets as of March 31, 2021.

Fundamentum, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $571 million in advisory assets as of March 31, 2021.

Media Contact: Joseph Kuo / Andrew WangHaven Tower Group424 317 4851 or 424 317 4859 jkuo@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratos-wealth-holdings-names-robert-j-samson-managing-partner-business-development-301328789.html

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Holdings