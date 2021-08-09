Stratos Wealth Holdings Names Kenneth Jones Managing Director, Business Development

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos), a family of wealth management firms on a mission to support the development of growth-minded financial advisors across the country, today announced it appointed Kenneth Jones, Managing Director, Business Development for Texas and Oklahoma. In this role, he will be responsible for recruiting individual advisors and teams to Stratos across the region and beyond. He will report to Charles Shapiro and be based in Dallas.

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos Wealth Holdings, said, "Ken is a well-respected member of our industry, and we are fortunate to have him join the Stratos team. His experience with building strong relationships makes him the perfect fit to support our expansion through the Texas region."

Mr. Jones joins Stratos after 30 years in the financial services industry, where has served in a variety of roles including as an Executive Vice President of recruiting, practice management professional and an advisor. He began his career in the industry upon graduation from Texas A&M University and has a track record of helping advisors find the right organization to fit their business needs. Mr. Jones actively supports several community-based non-profit organizations in the greater Dallas and Austin areas.

Kenneth Jones said, "I'm ecstatic to join such a strong and growth-minded organization as Stratos. Jeff, Charles and the entire team foster and support the success of advisors and their teams, regardless of their business model. Because of the pace at which the industry is evolving, it is critical now more than ever to maintain a structured yet extremely flexible platform so that advisors and their teams may service clients in the most effective ways possible."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 325 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $9.66 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $8.18 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $17.84 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $2.28 billion in advisory assets as of June 30, 2021.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $756 million in advisory assets as of June 30, 2021.

