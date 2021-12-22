Stratio, Inc. Announced Release Of New AI Technology For Use At Border Checkpoints

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratio, Inc., an AI and sensor company that creates proprietary infrared technology to enhance public safety, announced today the release of a new AI-enhanced image inspection solution. The new Stratio, Inc. technology can instantly detect design infringements at border checkpoints on suspected items. The system was developed with support from South Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) as the "AI Convergence for Illegal Counterfeit Inspection System" project and will play a key role in helping the Korean government identify design infringement cases at border checkpoints.

"In terms of how the technology works, the AI inspection system compares photos of objects to images of a different domain within an intellectual property (IP) database. Using this innovative technology, we are able to eliminate the almost impossible process of manually sifting through all the similar designs and condense the work to just a few simple clicks," says Co-Founder and VP of Systems Engineering at Stratio, Inc. Youngsik Kim. "Best part, this is all done from our simple user friendly and intuitive mobile app."

With the support of NIPA, Stratio, Inc. began key developments over two years ago. This included access to the industry database of IP designs, as well as reviewing image data of previously identified infringements. This started with the system's machine learning algorithms which target the most commonly affected items at border checkpoints. Examples include car parts, beauty products, IT products, and home appliances, all of which receive extensive testing through the prototype system.

Stratio, Inc. plans to expand the system's capabilities by integrating images taken from the world's first smartphone-compatible SWIR camera, BeyonSense®. BeyonSense® will provide an additional layer of detection by taking pictures in the SWIR range to reveal invisible features of objects. In addition, BeyonSense® will also allow access to SWIR imaging, unlocking an entirely new market for smartphone-accessible SWIR applications for the first time in history.

Stratio, Inc.'s AI inspection system is expected to roll out after pilot testing in 2022 bringing protection of IP designs across South Korea and beyond. You can learn more about Stratio, Inc. at stratiotechnology.com.

About Stratio, Inc.Stratio, Inc. is an AI and sensor company designing and creating portable infrared solutions as part of its mission to bring infrared vision to the mass market. Stratio has sold LinkSquare®, a smart handheld spectrometer to create applications using machine learning algorithms to customers in 30+ countries and will soon release BeyonSense®, the world's first smartphone-compatible SWIR camera. Founded in 2013, Stratio has offices in the US, South Korea, and Slovenia. Learn more at: www.stratiotechnology.com.

About NIPAThe National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) is a specialized South Korean government agency pioneering South Korea's ICT innovations for the future. NIPA engages in a variety of initiatives to raise national competitiveness and secure growth engines for the future through convergence of software (including AI, VR/AR, 5G, and cloud computing) into conventional industries.

