Strathspey Crown Establishes Ceyeber Corporation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With emerging technology based on a strong IP portfolio, Ceyeber has established itself as a unique advanced human cybernetics Company. The Company is fully privately funded with a strong internal team of experts in the field.

Ceyeber is the developer of implantable intraocular lens technology designed for medical applications and augmented reality. The Company is currently in the research and development phase of creating medical-grade ocular smart implantables that integrate cellular, WIFI and 802.11 transmissions in a cognitive interface, enabling clients to enhance cognitive functions and digitally capture experiences and individual memories. The company has developed a benchtop working prototype of their U.S. Patent No. 9,662,199 B2, which covers an implantable intraocular lens with an optic (including accommodating, multifocal and phakic configurations), a camera and an LED display, and a communications module that wirelessly transmit and receive information from an external device (e.g. PDA).

The founder and CEO, Robert E. Grant, explains that "the eye, as a transparent medium for light, is ideal for advanced and rechargeable implantables that enable video capture of all of life's experiences."

Previous Press Release on Ceyeber's Patents: "Strathspey Crown LLC Announces Issuance of US Patent of the First Implantable Intraocular Lens (IOL) with a Video Camera and Wireless Transmission Capability"

