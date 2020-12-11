Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index ETF (HNDL) Surpasses $100 Million In Assets Under Management

Strategy Shares, a family of exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on bringing unique strategies to the ETF marketplace, today announced that the Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL ™ Index ETF (HNDL) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management.

"We are thrilled that the HNDL ETF has rapidly surpassed the $100 million AUM milestone," said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Rational Advisors, Inc., the investment advisor for Strategy Shares. "HNDL ETF's consistent 7% distribution rate has offered an attractive option for addressing the challenges of meeting cash flow needs in a zero-yield world without requiring investors to take on unacceptable credit risk."

HNDL is a first-of-its-kind target distribution ETF designed to seek investment results that correlate generally, before fees and expenses, to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index. The index is split into two components, with a 50% allocation to fixed income and equity ETFs (the "Core Portfolio") and a 50% allocation to a "Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio," a tactical allocation with U.S. fixed-income, U.S. blend, U.S. equity and U.S. alternative assets, or categories that have historically provided high levels of income.

HNDL has adopted a policy to pay monthly distributions on Fund shares at a target rate that represents an annualized payout of approximately 7.0% on the Fund's per-share net asset value on the date of a distribution's declaration. All or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital.

About Strategy Shares

Strategy Shares is a family of exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on bringing unique strategies to the ETF marketplace. Currently, Strategy Shares offers two ETFs: the Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index ETF (HNDL) and the Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO). For more information on Strategy Shares and its fund offerings, please visit: www.StrategySharesETFs.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Nasdaq 7HANDL ETF. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the full or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (855) HSS-ETFS (855-477-3837) or at www.StrategySharesETFs.com.The Strategy Shares are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Rational Advisors, Inc., or any of its affiliates.

Investment in a fund of funds is subject to the risks and expenses of the underlying funds. Diversification and asset allocation may not protect against market risk or loss of principal. Certain sectors and markets perform exceptionally well based on current market conditions and the Nasdaq 7HANDL ETF can benefit from that performance. Achieving such exceptional returns involves the risk of volatility and investors should not expect that such results will be repeated. The use of leverage can amplify the effects of market volatility on the Fund's share price and make the Fund's returns more volatile. The use of leverage may cause the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions when it would not be advantageous to do so in order to satisfy its obligations. The use of leverage may also cause the Fund to have higher expenses than those of funds that do not use such techniques.

HANDLS™ and HANDL™ are trademarks of Bryant Avenue Ventures LLC and have been licensed for use by Rational Advisors, Inc. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. The distribution rate may be modified at any time. Shares of this ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

