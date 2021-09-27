Strategic Resource Alternatives Completes Acquisition Of J.J. Marshall & Associates, Inc.

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Resource Alternatives ("SRA"), an industry-leading full-service receivables management and outsourcing firm, is pleased to announce the completion of an acquisition of J.J. Marshall & Associates, Inc., a Michigan-based recovery firm.

SRA provides accounts receivable management, debt recovery, BPO, call center & letter service solutions, with 30 years of operating history. The firm is a portfolio company of Arena Investors, LP, a New York-based global investment firm.

Since inception in 1975, J.J. Marshall & Associates has been a leader in providing specialized consumer and commercial debt collection services. The company was founded on the principles of performance, professionalism, and integrity. These have served as pillars to this day, earning J.J. Marshall & Associates an outstanding reputation with client partners.

"Joining the SRA family is extremely exciting. This presents an excellent opportunity to add value to our clients, strengthen our national footprint and position ourselves for future growth. This is a significant step forward as we strive to set the standard of excellence in recovery management," said Garret Angelo, Managing Partner of J.J. Marshall & Associates.

J.J. Marshall provides expansion into additional markets such as landlord/tenant and medical receivables while also providing expertise within the litigation recovery path. Today, J.J. Marshall operates predominantly within Michigan and surrounding states however with the acquisition by SRA, a nationwide service provider, a plan is in place to expand those offerings geographically for both current and future client partners.

"I am excited to complete this transaction and bring the J.J. Marshall team into the SRA family," said David White, CEO of SRA. "This is a critical first step in our growth plan that will expand upon our vision for SRA to be a well-funded, well-diversified, technology enabled outsourcing firm."

About Strategic Resource Alternatives:Strategic Resource Alternatives ("SRA") has been providing end-to-end solutions to assist clients in managing their back office and receivable needs since 1971. As a premier nationwide account receivables management and outsourcing firm, SRA currently services consumer and commercial businesses engaged in heavily regulated, high-volume industries including banking, automotive finance, credit card, equipment leasing, student lending, medical services, telecommunications, utilities, retail and publications. SRA partners with clients by creating unique solutions to significantly reduce their operating costs enabling them to focus on their core line of business while improving their revenue and profitability. By offering a variety of operational and financial solutions based on the asset class and/or industry, we can create predictable cash flows - even with unpredictable assets.

About Arena Investors:Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.6 billion of committed assets under management as of August 2, 2021, and a team of over 80 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

