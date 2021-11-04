Strategic Manufacturers, Inc., Subsidiary Of Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG), Announces Plans To Build Nitrile Glove Manufacturing And NBR Rubber Production Facilities In Texas

CARY, NC, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) ( www.SBDGStock.com ) today announced that Strategic Manufacturers, Inc., (SMI), a wholly-owned subsidiary, is planning to build two large manufacturing plants in the Katy, Cypress area of Texas.

When fully operational, these plants will produce 4.5 billion nitrile examination gloves annually, as well as 120,000 metric tons of the synthetic rubber, known as NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber), from which the gloves are made. Nitrile examination gloves are widely used by hospitals, medical personnel, and emergency workers to protect them against harmful chemical agents, infection, disease, and pathogens including the coronavirus.

"At the end of 2020, we began to explore the feasibility of building and developing vertically integrated manufacturing facilities for nitrile gloves here in the United States," said Roy Y. Salisbury, Small Business Development Group CEO and Chairman.

Mr. Salisbury explains that after funding months of research, analysis, and planning, it is now time to announce moving forward with the project: "We know this is a significant undertaking. We also know these facilities are needed. We are confident that we have the right plan, and the right team to accomplish the goal."

"More than ninety percent of the examination gloves used in America today are sourced from Asia," said Strategic Manufacturers CEO David Emery. "What is worse, there are no significant producers of medical-grade NBR rubber here. Our mission is to restore America's capability to manufacture this basic but critical part of the personal protective equipment we all depend upon for our health and safety."

"The key to the SMI business strategy is the co-production of both NBR and gloves. Known to economists as 'vertical integration,' this will guarantee that SMI has access to the rubber it will require for glove production. It also provides SMI with a second profit center since its NBR plant is designed to produce significantly more than it requires and SMI will sell surplus NBR to other manufacturers," Mr. Emery said.

"We believe we will become the only vertically-integrated US nitrile glove manufacturer. This sets SMI apart from others planning to enter this market. This strategy will free us from dependency on foreign supply chains and enable us to produce gloves to America's exacting standards, made from American raw materials, by American workers. That prospect is very exciting to us," Mr. Emery concluded.

The SMI project will initially create about 500 jobs. It is expected to take three years to become operational once ground has been broken. "America was ill-prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr. Emery said. "We did not have enough masks, gloves, ventilators and protective gowns. Our mission is to participate in a national effort to ensure that Americans will never again suffer and die needlessly because we could not manufacture supplies to keep them safe."

"Without question, this is a massive project and a considerable undertaking. We spent a considerable amount of time and resources to prove its viability. We believe the Company will be EBITDA positive the first year," said Brian Jue, Small Business Development Group Chief Operating Officer and a Director. "We have assembled an experienced, top shelf management team, led by David F. Emery. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of his caliber, who served four terms as a U.S. Congressman, worked in the Reagan Administration in the Department of Defense, and under his direction, we have submitted our plan to the Department of Defense."

"SBDG shareholders," Mr. Jue said, "we are very excited about this project."

About Strategic Manufacturers:

Strategic Manufacturers, Inc. (SMI) is a holding company with an active mandate to build and develop United States based manufacturing operations. It believes that critical sectors of America's industrial manufacturing base need to be improved.

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.SBDGStock.com

For more information, visit www.strategicmanufacturers.com

Note to Investors This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Contact: Paul Knopick 940.262.3584 pknopick@eandecommunications.com