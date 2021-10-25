Press release, Copenhagen, 25 October 2021 Copenhagen - 25 October 2021 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC ) is informed that Strategic Investments A/S is increasing their investment in Agillic to more than 5% by acquiring...

Press release, Copenhagen, 25 October 2021

Copenhagen - 25 October 2021 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC ) is informed that Strategic Investments A/S is increasing their investment in Agillic to more than 5% by acquiring shares from other major shareholders.

On Friday 22 October 2021, Strategic Investments A/S informed Agillic that it had acquired 307,296 shares. Strategic Investments A/S hereafter owns 557,296 shares or 5.47% of the votes and capital in the Company.

Kim Mikkelsen, co-founder and CIO of Strategic Investments A/S comments: "We have been following Agillic for a long time, and already invested earlier in the year. Following our very successful exit from Fynske Bank, we have wanted to increase our exposure significantly and make it one of our new 10% investments. Today we have taken a step in that direction, by crossing 5% ownership. We believe that Agillic has the right balance between growth, positive EBITA , and cheap pricing. Many companies in the SaaS sector are priced at a minimum of 10x ARR - while Agillic is only traded at 5x. It is our assessment that this will change throughout 2022 as the company delivers on the company's Reboot 2.1 plan. We are pleased that the other major shareholders have given us the opportunity to increase our investment - and can see the value of our investment."

Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen, Chairman of the Board of Agillic comments: "I am pleased to see Strategic Investments A/S as a new major shareholder in Agillic . To me, this confirms that Agillic has the right strategy, competent employees and leadership in a very competitive market and is still able to attract significant shareholders. We as major shareholders are happy to be able to support the investment from Strategic Investments A/S by providing the shares."

For further information, please contact Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S +45 3078 4200 emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Carit Jacques Andersen, Interim CFO, Agillic A/S+45 20 23 09 70 carit.andersen@agillic.com

Certified AdviserJohn Norden, Norden CEFGammel Strand 40, 2., 1202 København Denmark+ 45 20 72 02 00jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/SAgillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen - Denmark

Attachment