Strategic Education, Inc. Publishes 2020 Annual Report And Letter To Shareholders

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that the Company has published its 2020 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders, which is now available for viewing on the website at www.

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (STRA) - Get Report today announced that the Company has published its 2020 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders, which is now available for viewing on the website at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) - Get Report ( www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We serve working adult students all over the globe through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University's DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005802/en/