Stramsen Biotech Inc. Appoints Dr. Kefas (Ph.D.) And Christopher Ramirez As Co-CEOs For The New Biotech Company

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kefas Mugittu (Ph.D.) and Mr. Christopher Ramirez have officially been appointed as co-chief executive officers of Houston-based biotechnology company Stramsen Biotech Inc.

Dr. Kefas Mugittu holds a PhD in microbiology from the University of Basel, Switzerland. He is a versatile and determined biomedical-cum-molecular biology scientist with more than 18 years of experience in infectious disease research. He was part of a group that implemented several antimalarial drug trials and therapeutic efficacy testing in Africa, including the large-scale WHO (n = 3000) Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) trials in 9 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Kefas analyzed and compared the genetic profile of baseline and recurrent parasites in order to sort out recrudescent infections from new infections. He also profiled genetic drug resistance markers. Collectively, these findings paved the way for continent-wide withdrawal of malaria monotherapies and adoption of ACTs. Kefas then took up a Post-doctoral Fellowship position at the National Institute of Tropical Diseases in Singapore (NITD), where he worked on tuberculosis research using state-of-the-art laboratory facilities at the Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS). He developed a sensitive high-throughput molecular tool for tuberculosis strain identification and resistance profiling.

Mr. Christopher Ramirez received his liberal arts and business degree from Southern Methodist University ( SMU) in Dallas, Texas. He has an extensive career in managing franchises such us movie theatres and has held positions in several public relation companies which handled Warner Brothers, Miramax, and Disney clients. This gave him unique insight in the management, advertising and marketing industry.

"We plan to raise and invest millions of dollars for clinical trials, IND and FDA fees in the next 3 years. Dr. Kefas and Mr. Ramirez will lead this next phase of our clinical trials as we focus on expanding our operations in this dynamic biotechnology industry," Vice President Michelle Thompson said in her statement.

Stramsen Biotech Inc. has over six drug/medicine candidates in early-stage clinical trials. Five of these drug candidates have shown promising results for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, diabetic wounds, common Flu, as well as chronic and advanced stage cancers respectively. The sixth notable drug candidate is in the form of vaccine that targets Newcastle disease, an infection of domestic poultry and other bird species. A number of these drugs/medicine are currently in use in different countries overseas. Our mission is to test and prove the efficacy of these drug candidates for use in the US market.

