StradVision Wins Grand Prize At 14th Korea Patent Excellence Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision , whose AI-based camera perception software is a leading innovator in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles, has been recognized as one of South Korea's top patent producing companies by the Korea Intellectual Property Service Center and Korea Institute of Patent Information.

The AI-based vision processing technology company was awarded the Grand Prize in the Electric/Electronic Category at the 14th Korea Patent Excellence Awards, organized by the Korea Patent Information Service and Korea Patent Strategy Development Institute in the first half of 2020.

From 310 total applicants, StradVision was one of 86 finalists who were screened for rigorous patent standards, technical achievements, and commercial potential in the fields of lifestyle, electronics, mechanical/construction, and biotechnology/chemistry. The competition culminated with StradVision emerging as the singular most outstanding applicant in the Electric/Electronic category.

"We are strengthening our presence in the domestic and overseas markets as a leading Korean self-driving software development company," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of StradVision. "Through this award, we are very pleased that StradVision's more than 150 core technologies have been recognized. We will make sure that our technology can be installed on all ADAS vehicles in the world."

StradVision's pioneering SVNet software allows for ADAS and autonomous vehicles to detect and identify objects accurately, such as other vehicles, lanes, pedestrians, animals, free space, traffic signs, and lights, even in harsh weather conditions or poor lighting. Thanks to StradVision's patented and cutting-edge Deep Neural Network enabled technology, SVNet can be customized for any hardware system.

Compared with competitors, SVNet is compact, requires dramatically less memory capacity to run, and consumes less electricity. The software has obtained China's Guobiao certification and the coveted ASPICE CL2 (Automotive Software Performance Improvement and Capability Determination Containment Level 2) certification.

SVNet is being deployed in 9 million vehicles - such as SUVs, sedans, trucks and self-driving buses - worldwide in partnership with five of the world's top auto OEMs. StradVision's global partners also include NVIDIA, Hyundai, LG Electronics, Texas Instruments, Renesas, and Aisin Group.

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's software is being deployed on 9 million vehicles worldwide and is serviced by their over 120 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Tokyo, and Munich. The company received the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category).

