StradVision Appoints New Head Of Sales In Japan

Toshihiro Sato, an automotive business expert with over 12 years of experience at ISSI, joins StradVision to lead sales in Japan

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, a leading innovator in AI-based camera perception software for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV), has appointed Toshihiro Sato, an expert in automotive business, as Head of Sales, Japan.

StradVision has been proactively cooperating with various customers and partners in the automotive and semiconductor industry in Japan. In particular, the company was recently selected as a member of Renesas' R-Car Consortium Proactive Partner Program for the second consecutive year, and also received corporate VC funding from AISIN Group through Pegasus Tech Ventures.

With more than 12 years of experience leading automotive industry sales with Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs at Integrated Silicon Solution Inc. (ISSI), Mr. Sato joins StradVision to explore new business opportunities and forge strategic partnerships to drive further expansion in the Japanese market.

Previously, Mr. Sato was also the General Manager and Director for the business development department at leading world distributor of electronic components, Smith & Associates Inc., and played a key role in starting the team for the US company's Japan outpost.

"StradVision's SVNet offers the most reliable and efficient vision processing solution for ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles as it achieves high perception performance based on AI technology, and even realizes the most innovative features such as Automatic Parking Assist and Autonomous Valet Parking through integration with the Surround View Monitoring system," Mr. Sato said. "Our focus will be to provide optimized solutions for customers through robust cooperation."

StradVision is accelerating the advancement of autonomous vehicles through SVNet, an AI-based object recognition software. Compared to competitors, SVNet achieves much higher efficiency in memory usage and energy consumption, and can be customized and optimized to any system on a chip (SoC), thanks to its patented and cutting-edge Deep Neural Network. The software also works seamlessly with other sensors such as LiDAR and RADAR to achieve surround vision.

SVNet is currently used in mass production models of ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles that support safety function Levels 2 to 4, and will be deployed in more than 8.8 million vehicles worldwide.

About StradVisionFounded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's software is being deployed in 8.8 million vehicles worldwide and is serviced by their over 140 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Tokyo, and Munich. The company received the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

