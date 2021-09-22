Stout Hires New Head Of Capital Markets

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to announce that Jeff Zolkin has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to announce that Jeff Zolkin has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets. Jeff brings more than 25 years of experience in the securities industry with significant expertise in raising debt and equity capital for privately held businesses, private equity owned portfolio companies and public companies. He has raised in excess of $20 billion throughout his career for clients across numerous industry sectors including industrial manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, telecom, healthcare, and energy and oil services.

Prior to joining Stout, Jeff was Managing Partner of Zatara Capital. Previously, Jeff worked as Managing Director and Head of High Yield at William Blair and Head of Leveraged Finance at Imperial Capital.

"I'm very excited to have Jeff join our team and lead the build-out of our Capital Markets practice," said Kevin Manning, Head of Investment Banking at Stout. "He is well respected and has a large network of capital provider relationships, deep transaction expertise, and is adept at advising companies in evaluating a broad array of capital financing alternatives."

"Stout's collaborative culture, commitment to client service, and dynamic growth trajectory make this a fantastic opportunity to lead the Capital Markets group at the firm," said Jeff. "I look forward to working with colleagues and clients to create capital structures that serve their unique needs and objectives, whether it's to pursue growth opportunities, consummate acquisitions or address shareholder liquidity objectives and recapitalizations."

Jeff received his B.A. from the University of California, Irvine, and his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He will be based in Los Angeles, CA.

