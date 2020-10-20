Storz Power And Lumin Announce Grid-Responsive Home Battery System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Storz Power, a leading energy storage provider for residential and commercial markets with an emphasis on smart automation technologies has created a strategic alliance with Lumin, maker of the leading energy management platform in the U.S. and Caribbean. The pairing enhances Storz Power's AI+Smart Access by providing grid-responsive load shedding technology, automating off-grid back up operation.

The bundled system is available to homeowners today via thousands of installers in the Storz Power Network.

"We want to better forecast energy provision based on available energy and upcoming energy production," said Everett Brewer, Founder & CEO of Storz Power. "By layering our AI+ software on Lumin's control platform, we give our homeowners the ability to fully control and reconfigure their back-up power systems and pull in any additional automations that may exist in the home (Control4, Lutron, Philips Smart Hue, etc.)." The integration streamlines homeowner control and makes the overall system ultimately more flexible, intuitive and grid-responsive.

The Storz Power AI+ Smart Access powered by Lumin offers several innovations to the market including; wireless detection of a power outage and real time responsive load control based on the battery state of charge. Both of these important developments are currently only available to the AI+ Smart Access platform.

"Making ordinary circuits smart unlocks the incredible potential of energy storage," said Kevin O'Shea, Lumin Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. "All homeowners with a regular circuit breaker panel can benefit from this solution and that's why we are excited to partner with Storz Power and their innovative team. The advances incumbent in the AI+ Smart Access platform are critical to a home's microgrid and to ESS adoption. This is just the beginning of something special and we are excited to be on board and to be a provider of an essential component to the platform."

Distribution Information

The bundled system is available to homeowners today via thousands of installers in the Storz Power Network: https://storzpower.com/contact/

About Storz Power

Storz Power specializes in AI+ enabled energy storage and IOT technologies for the renewable industry. Connecting all things energy with real time automation at any level for a smarter, more robust and efficient deployment. Storz Power Batteries have raised the bar for performance, size, product life, and safety with their LFP Chemistry for residential, commercial, industrial and utility energy storage. Storz Power ESS and BESS are also compliant with the ADR 2.0 Alliance for all current and future distributed grid, utility and micro grid level controllable assets needing to be deployed. Visit us at Storzpower.com learn more.

About Lumin

Lumin® is the pioneer and market leader for responsive load control and smart circuit technology. The Lumin platform is an addition to an ordinary electrical panel and makes regular circuits smart and responsive. Lumin helps home and building owners automatically make decisions about their energy use based on a myriad of factors including; solar production, battery state of charge, battery output power, electricity pricing, and grid requirements. The Lumin solution is valued by homeowners, solar + storage installers, utilities, and home builders. To learn more, please visit luminsmart.com.

