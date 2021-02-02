Storms Calling All Indie Game Developers To Win $360K Cash Prize

Inaugural 'Storm the World 202 1' Competition Kicks-Off to Supercharge the Growth of the World's Best Independent Game Developers

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storms, a game publisher and social gaming community app, has announced the kick-off of its inaugural hyper-casual game competition, offering indie mobile game studios and developers from around the world the chance to win a total prize pool of SGD$ 360,000 (approx. USD$270,000) and attractive publishing contracts.

'Storm the World 2021' Competition is now open for submissions ( www.storms.com/stormtheworld ), with the top three winners to be revealed in late March this year. Submissions will be judged based on the games' potential for success, focusing on its user acquisition prospects and user retention capability."

The top three winning submissions will receive an exclusive publishing contract with Storms, as well as an attractive cash prize as such:

First prize: SGD$ 160,000 Second prize: SGD$ 120,000Third prize: SGD$ 80,000

In addition, Storms will offer bonus prizes worth up to SGD$ 30,000 per game for qualifying submissions which failed to make it to the top three.

Highlighted rules for "Storm the World 2021" Competition:

Submitted games should be available on the Google Play Store and/or Apple App Store

Submitted games cannot be previously tested with Storms

Game developers can submit an unlimited amount of games

Expected CPI should be at or below USD $0.25 in the United States , with a D1 Retention rate above 35%

"We created 'Storm the World' because many indie game studios and developers lack the necessary financial resources and expertise to scale their business locally and globally. With this competition, Storms wants to discover the world's best indie game creators, and support them around paid user acquisition and strategic game advice, so they can focus on fully exploring their visions and passion for gaming whilst securing marketability and future success", said David Yin, Storms' Chief Executive Officer and also experienced mentor on Google's Indie Games Accelerator (IGA) program and 500 Startups.

With this initiative, Storms' publishing arm aims to supercharge the growth of high-potential indie mobile game developers yet to be discovered, by leveraging on its key gaming expertise and Singtel's telco network accumulating to 700 million subscribers in the region. In addition to the cash prizes, winners will benefit from Storms' product expertise and support to distribute their games to a global audience and scale its monetization profitably.

Storms is no stranger to the publishing scene, with recent successes including Zombeast: Survival Zombie Shooter , an offline first-person shooter mobile game which has achieved 3 million downloads and a 4.7 rating on GooglePlay Store; and Umbra: Amulet of Light - a 3D puzzle game developed by Indonesian indie game studio, Niji Games, which was nominated for the 2 nd International Mobile Gaming Awards Southeast Asia.

The competition is held in partnership with Adjust, a global app marketing platform working with many of the world's leading mobile game developers, to help promote the competition and drive submissions. "Storms can accomplish more with the right partner: Working towards the common goal of accelerating indie game developers' growth , we're delighted to be leveraging a best-in-class app marketing platform like Adjust and their cutting edge tools to drive growth, optimize app users' retention and maximise life time value", said Shn Juay, Head of Marketing at Storms.

With mobile gaming emerging as the prime pastime for a record number of consumers , Shawn Bonham, President of APAC at Adjust said : "We are proud to unify our strengths with Storms to provide high -potential indie studios with a springboard into the global gaming scene. Collaborations have been a critical foundation for Adjust in our efforts to develop an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem that celebrates local creators."

Developers can learn more and submit their entries at www.storms.com/stormtheworld , starting today, 2 nd February 2021 through 28 February 2021 (GMT+8). Follow #StormTheWorld on LinkedIn and Instagram to see which developers are chosen, their journeys and to learn more about Storms.

About Storms

Storms is a gaming startup invested in by Singtel, AIS & SK Telecom, with a focus on strategic initiatives ranging from casual games publishing to gaming news/communities and games consultancy. The Storms team is made up of gaming veterans who are dedicated to fuelling the growth of Southeast Asian-based indie and mid-size game studios to excel in global markets.

About Adjust

Adjust is a global app marketing analytics platform committed to ensuring the highest privacy and performance standards. Adjust's solutions include attribution and measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, as well as automation tools. The company's mission is to make mobile marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the more than 40,000 apps working with Adjust.

