StormForge Announces Cloud Waste Reduction Challenge, Pledging To Reduce Cloud Waste By $100 Million In 2021 (Or They Will Pay Your Cloud Bill)

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StormForge , the leader in cloud-native performance testing and resource optimization, announced today a new initiative to help companies that are utilizing cloud services reduce cloud waste and curb the cloud's growing carbon footprint. Starting today, companies managing and releasing cloud-native applications can join in this pledge to reduce waste by visiting the StormForge website.

As a part of this pledge, StormForge is guaranteeing that they can reduce your Kubernetes application cloud waste by 30% or more and if they fail to do so CEO Matt Provo has agreed to pay the difference toward your cloud bill for one month (up to $50,000/customer) and donate the same amount to a green charity of your choice.

The cloud industry is one of climate change's biggest challenges and most overlooked contributors. In a matter of years, data centers became one of the largest annual energy consumers and emitters of carbon pollution , representing roughly 3% of the world's total energy consumption and emitting nearly 100 million metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year. Behind the rising energy consumption and carbon emissions is an unchecked cloud waste crisis. Last year, companies wasted over $17 billion in cloud spend on idle resources. Some organizations are finding that as much as 40% of their cloud spend is wasted on over-provisioned and unused infrastructure, and 49% of companies are using less than 30% of their requested CPU and memory resources.

"There are proactive and accessible options for companies to explore if they want to curb their own cloud usage -- and contributions to the carbon emissions crisis -- right away," said Matt Provo, co-founder and CEO of StormForge. "Simply put, much of the cloud waste surge stems back to poor resource utilization. But with cloud spend predicted to cross the $300 billion mark this year, we can't wait around and hope that the waste magically goes away. The fastest way to cut cloud carbon emissions is to improve resource efficiency. So not only are we pledging to reduce our own cloud waste by 30% this year, but we're challenging others who rely on the cloud to run their business to join us in this pledge, pop the hood, and explore immediate waste reduction opportunities."

Resource optimization and efficiency are core drivers of cloud waste reduction, so if you're interested in learning more about how you can play a part in cutting waste and reducing carbon emissions, visit the StormForge website to learn more about the pledge and StormForge's 30% Cloud Waste Reduction Guarantee.

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise-grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at https://www.stormforge.io .

