Storm Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage Across Metro Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering its 30 days of free self-storage disaster relief program to residents affected by the severe storms and tornado that slammed the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Tuesday night.

Buildings in Arlington collapsed and at least three apartment complexes were destroyed. The storms moved through north Texas at high speeds wreaking havoc.

"The damage from these storms are widespread and significant," said Norman White, U-Haul Company of Fort Worth president. "As people begin the clean-up process, we want to offer them a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month. It's the least we can do to help our neighbors leading up to Thanksgiving."

Seven U-Haul Companies have made 57 self-storage facilities available to help. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location (alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abilene

826 S. Clack St.

Abilene, TX 79605

(325) 698-0830

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Amarillo

2100 SW 6th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 373-4488

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Amarillo

5316 Canyon Drive

Amarillo, TX 79109

(806) 353-7421

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington

2315 W. Division

Arlington, TX 76012

(817) 277-1157

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green

2729 N. Collins St.

Arlington, TX 76006

(817) 461-1080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington

2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.

Arlington, TX 76010

(682) 200-1090

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison

2735 E. Belt Line Road

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 416-9215

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton

1682 S. Interstate 35E

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 242-5179

U-Haul Storage at Country Club - Carrollton

2220 Country Club Drive

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 418-5677

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill

1050 KCK Way

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

(972) 293-1155

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark

13637 N. Central Expy.

Dallas, TX 75240

(972) 669-7955

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.

7043 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75231

(214) 691-7311

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.

11061 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75229

(972) 247-1724

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway

9929 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75220

(214) 351-6483

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane

5409 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75237

(214) 339-1179

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road

3165 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75233

(214) 333-2168

U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road

11383 Amanda Lane

Dallas, TX 75238

(214) 340-4331

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton

164 N. I35 E.

Denton, TX 76205

(940) 382-5352

U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeSoto

1245 S. I-35

DeSoto, TX 75115

(972) 230-1337

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville

1022 S Cedar Ridge Drive

Duncanville, TX 75137

(972) 780-8980

U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30

1101 E. Loop 820

Fort Worth, TX 76120

(817) 446-1292

U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster

5032 E. Lancaster

Fort Worth, TX 76103

(817) 534-0072

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen

7225 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(817) 294-7972

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.

2936 S. Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 921-3024

U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Altamesa

3019 Altamesa Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(817) 294-7617

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside

1000 Alta Mere Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76116

(817) 246-4601

U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Freeway - Garland

12215 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway

Garland, TX 75041

(972) 271-9556

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.

1117 E. Main St.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 262-5116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie

2455 Tarrant Road

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 988-3661

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360

3020 I-20 W.

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

(972) 623-3575

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur

920 S MacArthur Blvd.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 269-4014

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine

3501 William D Tate Ave.

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 416-6430

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.

5201 Denton Hwy.

Haltom City, TX 76148

(817) 581-4546

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving

2630 W. Irving Blvd.

Irving, TX 75061

(972) 790-4672

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin

16300 FM 156 S.

Justin, TX 76247

(940) 242-6531

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville

811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business

Lewisville, TX 75057

(972) 420-1211

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville

525 N. Stemmons Frwy.

Lewisville, TX 75067

(972) 353-2116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lubbock

1613 34th St.

Lubbock, TX 79411

(806) 762-0307

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney

1400 N. McDonald St.

McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 548-5035

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney

10061 W. University Drive

McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 548-1699

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midland

2803 W. Wall St.

Midland, TX 79701

(432) 697-3273

U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills

8221 Blvd. 26

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 656-2005

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow

6550 Browning Drive

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 577-1732

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Country Club

3463 Billy Hext Road

Odessa, TX 79765

(432) 366-4422

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South East Odessa

6190 Cargo Road

Odessa, TX 79762

(432) 614-9358

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Odessa-University & Kermit Hwy.

1010 W. University

Odessa, TX 79764

(432) 272-6928

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano

3401 Alma Drive

Plano, TX 75023

(972) 516-1018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano

1100 Los Rios

Plano, TX 75074

(972) 578-0698

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano

2560 Kathryn Lane

Plano, TX 75025

(972) 396-0983

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen

3901 N. Central Expy.

Plano, TX 75023

(972) 424-0815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano

4101 W Plano Pkwy.

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 985-6004

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend

1501 Dallas Pkwy.

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 735-0670

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper

1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.

Prosper, TX 75078

(972) 347-9713

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson

412 N. Central Expwy.

Richardson, TX 75080

(972) 234-1343

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke

1600 Mesa Butte Ct.

Roanoke, TX 76262

(817) 491-1114

U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Angelo

1330 S. Koenigheim St.

San Angelo, TX 76903

(325) 655-0595

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wichita Falls

2817 Kell Blvd.

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

(940) 696-1331

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

