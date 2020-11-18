Storj Labs Introduces New Integrations As Decentralized Cloud Storage Market Heats Up

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Storj Labs today announced multiple new integrations with its Tardigrade Decentralized Cloud Storage Service , including Velero—a VMware service for data recovery and migration for Kubernetes environments. VMware is also a Docker Registry and a storage and distribution system for named Docker images. The company also announced global research university Carnegie Mellon and the University of Maryland are both using Tardigrade to store and share large research datasets securely. These institutions are among the 11,200 customers who use Tardigrade decentralized cloud storage and take advantage of the company's 45 PB of storage capacity spread worldwide.

Tardigrade is the world's first decentralized cloud object storage solution backed by enterprise service level agreements (SLAs). The service launched to the general public in March 2020. Since the general launch, Storj Labs has grown the network's capacity from 22 petabytes to 45 petabytes and Tardigrade users from 3,600 to 11,200—an increase of more than 300 percent. Today, there are 171 million files stored on Tardigrade.

"Decentralized cloud storage has the ability to greatly enhance security, privacy, and data durability for data owners and is largely why we've seen such impressive growth," said Ben Golub, Storj Labs CEO and Executive Chair. "With more companies moving to the cloud, and the cloud industry being dominated by three large companies, decision-makers are very interested in pursuing other options for cloud storage to eliminate downtime and data centralization. Tardigrade is an ideal storage solution for any type of business looking to store data in the cloud, and technology companies that are interested in generating revenue through new approaches."

Tardigrade's Open Source Partner Program (OSPP) allows companies to generate revenue every time their users upload data to the decentralized cloud storage service. By joining the OSPP and integrating their platforms with Tardigrade, partners can help their users take advantage of the service's security and data durability benefits while also generating revenue that can be sustainably reinvested in their respective businesses.

VMWare's Velero : As one of the leading providers of data backup and recovery solutions for Kubernetes environments, Velero users can now use Tardigrade to backup their Kubernetes object data to Tardigrade. This gives their Kubernetes clusters multi-region availability and the benefit of end-to-end encryption.

: As one of the leading providers of data backup and recovery solutions for Kubernetes environments, Velero users can now use Tardigrade to backup their Kubernetes object data to Tardigrade. This gives their Kubernetes clusters multi-region availability and the benefit of end-to-end encryption. Docker Registry: This service enables Docker users to store named Docker images and manage various versions of the same container. These container images reside on a storage device. Now, Docker users can host their registries on the decentralized cloud with Tardigrade, enhancing security, privacy, and performance.

"The Velero community is excited to see Tardigrade develop an integration with Velero, providing another option for object storage to our users," said Michael Michael, Director of Product Management at VMware. "Velero's mission is to be the best backup and recovery solution for Kubernetes, and integrations like this showcase our strong commitment to be an ecosystem citizen and enable users to take advantage of secure, globally-distributed cloud storage solutions that meet their needs."

Storj Labs Tardigrade service is S3 compatible, end-to-end encrypted, and globally available similar to multi-region architectures of centralized services—all at a fraction of traditional cloud providers' price. Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Maryland will be able to take advantage of these benefits to keep their data secure and available for fast access worldwide, making research more accessible.

Carnegie Mellon University : As a globally-distributed research university with campuses across six continents, Carnegie Mellon quickly experienced the benefits a globally-distributed cloud storage service could bring to the organization and its important data. The university's School of Computer Science hosts a large, quickly-growing research dataset on Tardigrade that is quickly growing beyond the multiple TB range and generating over 80TB of bandwidth utilization monthly.

: As a globally-distributed research university with campuses across six continents, quickly experienced the benefits a globally-distributed cloud storage service could bring to the organization and its important data. The university's School of Computer Science hosts a large, quickly-growing research dataset on Tardigrade that is quickly growing beyond the multiple TB range and generating over 80TB of bandwidth utilization monthly. University of Maryland, Baltimore : The physics department at the University of Maryland, Baltimore , uses Tardigrade to store and transfer important research data to locations around the world. Tardigrade's globally distributed architecture means large files can be downloaded with much higher performance due to parallelism.

"Tardigrade is an ideal solution for sharing the dataset because the data stored is globally available by default," said Juncheng Yang, a CMU Ph.D. student. "Tardigrade helped us to solve our data storage and global sharing problem. The parallel architecture removes the bandwidth bottlenecks we'd been facing, enabling us to upload and share our data more efficiently and quickly."

To date, Tardigrade has achieved 100% file durability since its beta launch over a year ago. The company is the only decentralized cloud storage service with an SLA, which guarantees 99.9999999% durability and 99.9% availability. Tardigrade delivers performance on par—or better than centralized cloud storage providers— delivering enterprise-grade Amazon S3-compatible object storage.

Developers and other cloud storage users interested in trying out Tardigrade can get started storing data on the platform by visiting the Tardigrade sign-up page .

