StoreBound Brings Broadway To Brand Team With New Hire Claybourne Elder

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreBound, makers of the Dash kitchenware brand, have announced Broadway star Claybourne Elder has joined the company as the brand's new Director of Content & Brand Community.

Elder brings 15 years of personal culinary and DIY experience, from cooking at home to renovation projects with the family. In his new role as Director of Content & Brand Community, Elder will help promote and serve as the go-to product spokesperson across StoreBound's housewares brands including Dash cookware and others. Through his storytelling ability and culinary experience, he will also support product launches across various top-tier national retailers including Amazon, Target, Crate & Barrel, Bed Bath and Beyond and QVC.

"Bringing on 'Clay' was an easy decision as he exemplifies everything StoreBound and our Dash brand stands for - love of family, excellence in performance, and healthy living," said Evan Dash, CEO and co-founder of StoreBound. "We look forward to leveraging Clay's incredible talent to better shape our product journey and expand brand awareness to new households through his support on product launches and content."

Outside his role at StoreBound, Elder is a writer and Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated actor. His past roles in film and television include FBI, The Carrie Diaries and Flatbush Luck as well as starring roles on Broadway including Company, Sunday in the Park with George , Bonnie and Clyde, and Torch Song.

"Cooking has always been a huge part of my life, but the ability to cultivate my passion into a professional career never crossed my mind, until I came across Dash," said Elder. "As I navigate this new role, I hope to engage a new audience of DIY enthusiasts and encourage them to think beyond basic kitchen needs and explore new creations powered by Dash."

To stay up to date on the latest, visit www.bydash.com

ABOUT DASHDash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. The brand is grounded in our belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life can make a big impact, and that the best path to wellness is eating whole, natural foods. In the store, in the kitchen, and online, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious healthy meals. That's what living unprocessed is all about.

ABOUT STOREBOUNDStoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Focused on Housewares & Home Furnishings, we are reimagining the business with exciting new product launches and innovative marketing tactics for in-house brands as well as partnerships. Our brands include Dash kitchen electrics, Sobro smart furniture, and Zakarian cookware, among others. We look at categories with fresh eyes to identify opportunities for innovation, then bring retail sales experience and digital and social media savvy to our products and business partnerships, executing the most modern approach in our industry.

